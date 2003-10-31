Acetylcholine in the Cerebral Cortex, Volume 145

List of contributors. Preface. Acknowledgements. I. The Acetylcholine Innervation of Cerebral Cortex. 1. Phylogenetic and ontogenetic aspects of the basal forebrain cholinergic neurons and their innervation of the cerebral cortex (K. Semba). 2. Structural determinants of the roles of acetylcholine in cerebral cortex (L. Descarries, N. Mechawar et al.). 3. Muscarinic acetylcholine receptor subtypes in cerebral cortex and hippocampus (L.A. Volpicelli, A.I. Levey). 4. The cholinergic innervation of the human cerebral cortex (M.-M. Mesulam). II. Modes of Action of Acetylcholine in the Cerebral Cortex. 5. Synaptic mechanisms modulated by acetylcholine in cerebral cortex (K. Krnjević). 6. Functional and molecular characterization of neuronal nicotinic ACh receptors in rat hippocampal interneurons (J.L. Yakel, Z. Shao). 7. The nicotinic acetylcholine receptor subtypes and their function in the hippocampus and cerebral cortex (M. Alkondon, E.X. Albuquerque). 8. Studies of muscarinic neurotransmission with antimuscarinic toxins (L.T. Potter, D.D. Flynn et al.). III. Cortical Properties and Functions Modulated by Acetylcholine. 9. Hyperactivation of developing cortical circuits by acetylcholine and the ontogeny of abnormal cognition and emotion: findings and hypothesis (A. Peinado, D.P. Calderon). 10. Synaptic mechanisms and cholinergic regulation in auditory cortex (R. Metherate, C. Hsieh). 11. Activity, modulation and role of basal forebrain cholinergic neurons innervating the cerebral cortex (B.E. Jones). 12. Cholinergic modulation of the cortical microvascular bed (E. Hamel). 13. Acetylcholine systems and rhythmic activities during the waking-sleep cycle (M. Steriade). 14. Cholinergic mechanisms mediating anaesthetic induced altered states of consciousness (S.B. Backman, P. Fiset, G. Plourde). 15. High acetylcholine sets circuit dynamics for attention and encoding; Low acetylcholine sets dynamics for consolidation (M.E. Hasselmo, J. McGaughy). IV. Clinical, Pathological and Therapeutic Implications. 16. Knock-out and knock-in mice to investigate the role of nicotinic receptors in the central nervous system (N. Champtiaux, J.-P. Changeux). 17. Nicotinic modulation of thalamocortical neurotransmission (P.B.S. Clarke). 18. Amyloid &bgr; peptides and central cholinergic neurons: functional interrelationship and relevance to Alzheimer's disease pathology (S. Kar, R. Quirion). 19. Nicotinic receptor mutations in human epilepsy (O.K. Steinlein). 20. Neurochemistry of consciousness: cholinergic pathologies in the human brain (E.K. Perry, R.H. Perry). 21. Functional studies of cholinergic activity in normal and Alzheimer disease states by imaging technique (A. Nordberg). 22. Paying attention to acetylcholine: the key to wisdom and quality of life? (P.J. Whitehouse). Subject Index.