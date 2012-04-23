Acellular Dermal Matrices in Breast Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 39-2
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Baxter
eBook ISBN: 9781455744312
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739202
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Description
Topics include: Defining the problem/proof of concept; The reconstructive model; Do ADM’s change the rationale for immediate vs. delayed?; Direct to implant reconstruction; Capsular contracture and ADM’s; Pocket reinforcement/bottoming out; ADM’s in the irradiated breast; Emerging applications; Comparison of different ADM materials; Tips and pearls; Economic considerations
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744312
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739202
About the Authors
Richard Baxter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Physical Therapist, United States Army, Major
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.