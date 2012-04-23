Acellular Dermal Matrices in Breast Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739202, 9781455744312

Acellular Dermal Matrices in Breast Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Baxter
eBook ISBN: 9781455744312
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739202
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Description

Topics include: Defining the problem/proof of concept; The reconstructive model; Do ADM’s change the rationale for immediate vs. delayed?; Direct to implant reconstruction; Capsular contracture and ADM’s; Pocket reinforcement/bottoming out; ADM’s in the irradiated breast; Emerging applications; Comparison of different ADM materials; Tips and pearls; Economic considerations

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744312
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739202

About the Authors

Richard Baxter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Physical Therapist, United States Army, Major

