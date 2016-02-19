Accounting Principles and Practice describes the principles and conventions which provide the structure of Accounting practice. Many of the questions are taken from the past examinations of the Royal Society of Arts, the Association of Certified and Corporate Accountants, the Society of Incorporated Accountants, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

This book is divided into 19 chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the double entry system of accounting. Considerable chapters are devoted to the Accounting techniques concerning the management of different types of accounts, receipts, payments, and expenditures. Other chapters examine the validity of the principles involved and of the limitations of the conventions. This text is based upon the conviction that the oft-quoted distinction between theory and practice is disastrously misleading. It demonstrates that good theory and good practice are inseparable.

This book will prove useful to accountants and accounting students.