Accounting for Risk in the NHS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859713495, 9780080950105

Accounting for Risk in the NHS

1st Edition

Authors: P. Fenn S. Diacon R. Hodges P. Watson
eBook ISBN: 9780080950105
Paperback ISBN: 9781859713495
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2000
Page Count: 84
Description

Drawing on research into accounting issues arising from claims made upon NHS Trusts by patients, staff and members of the public, this report examines the process of accounting for risk in th NHS and its implications for risk management. It investigates the interdependence of decisions on information gathered in relation to the frequency and severity of liabilities, the reporting of costs and liabilities in financial statements and decisions to control or transfer these risks to purchasers of insurers.

Readership

Professional accountancy students and business students

Details

No. of pages:
84
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950105
Paperback ISBN:
9781859713495

About the Authors

