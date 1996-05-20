Accounting for Improvement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080408125, 9780080912578

Accounting for Improvement

1st Edition

Authors: Sten Jonsson
eBook ISBN: 9780080912578
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080408125
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th May 1996
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
9900.00
8415.00
113.64
96.59
106.00
90.10
63.99
54.39
79.95
67.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
76.95
65.41
98.95
84.11
61.99
52.69
9900.00
8415.00
102.95
87.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Accounting for Improvement offers concrete and constructive demonstrations of the possibilities of designing participative forms of organization. Field experiment cases illustrate how the operational level can assume a new significance in competitiveness and strategic positioning. In this way, the relevance of the accounting function to the improvement of productivity and quality is restored.

Several broadly applicable lessons can be learnt, among them: how companies can strengthen their competitive base by patient improvement; how people with operative jobs can take command of their work situation and improve it in quality as well as efficiency.

New bottom-up, people-orientated, empirically-founded approaches to decentralised participative management demonstrate a place for individuals and teamwork in today's "lost relevance" and "smart machine" environment.

Readership

For academics and researchers in behavioural accounting, organisational design and information systems; Doctoral MBA and other masters students with action research interests; academic libraries, information systems designers; project leaders in quality and productivity improvement.

Table of Contents

Quote. Preface. A preview: controlling through trust. Control through practice and understanding. The context: Swedish management style, institutions and our knowledge of participation and budget control. Controlling and communicating. Controlling through problem solving. Controlling through dialogue. Controlling through local planning. Controlling through competence. Controlling by words. Conclusion. References.

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080912578
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080408125

About the Author

Sten Jonsson

Affiliations and Expertise

Gothenburg Research Institute, Vasagatan 3, 5-411 Goteborg, Sweden

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.