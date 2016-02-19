Accounting Control and Organisational Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434914807, 9780080928883

Accounting Control and Organisational Behaviour

1st Edition

Authors: David Otley
eBook ISBN: 9780080928883
Paperback ISBN: 9780434914807
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Description

This book goes beyond the material usually included in traditional management accounting texts and provides both managers and management accountants with a simple guide to the major issues involved in developing and using accounting systems for management control. Attention is focused particularly on budgetary control systems because these form the basis for management control in most organisation of any size.

