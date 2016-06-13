Accidental Information Discovery
1st Edition
Cultivating Serendipity in the Digital Age
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Introducing Serendipity
- Chapter 2: Making Room for Serendipity
- Chapter 3: Teaching Serendipity
- Chapter 4: Serendipity in Current Digital Information Environments
- Chapter 5: Serendipity in Future Digital Information Environments
Description
Accidental Information Discovery: Cultivating Serendipity in the Digital Age provides readers with an interesting discussion on the ways serendipity—defined as the accidental discovery of valued information—plays an important role in creative problem-solving.
This insightful resource brings together discussions on serendipity and information discovery, research in computer and information science, and interesting thoughts on the creative process. Five thorough chapters explore the significance of serendipity in creativity and innovation, the characteristics of serendipity-friendly tools and minds, and how future discovery environments may encourage serendipity.
Key Features
- Examines serendipity in a multidisciplinary context
- Bridges theory and practice
- Explores digital information landscapes of the future with essays from current researchers
- Brings the concept of accidental discovery and its value front and center
Readership
Computer and information science students, researchers and professionals working in multidisciplinary contexts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634319
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347507
About the Editors
Tammera M. Race Editor
Tammera M. Race is the Systems, Metadata and Assessment Librarian for the Jane Bancroft Cook Library, serving New College of Florida and the University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee. She has presented on scientific gray literature and access, the application of Functional Requirements for Bibliographic Records (FRBR), social media tools and citizenship, and native plant conservation. Tammera is also the author of “Resource Discovery Tools: Supporting Serendipity” for Planning and Implementing Resource Discovery Tools in Academic Libraries.
Affiliations and Expertise
New College of Florida and University of South Florida, USA
Stephann Makri Editor
Stephann Makri is is a faculty researcher and Lecturer at City University London. He has worked on a £1.82m UK Research Council project on accidental information discovery (SerenA: Chance Encounters in the Space of Ideas). His research on the topic has been published in the Journal of Documentation and Journal of the Association for Society for Information Science and Technology. This research has also received extensive media coverage, including from the BBC, Readers Digest, and The Sunday Times.
Affiliations and Expertise
City University London, UK