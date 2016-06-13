Accidental Information Discovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347507, 9781780634319

Accidental Information Discovery

1st Edition

Cultivating Serendipity in the Digital Age

Editors: Tammera M. Race Stephann Makri
eBook ISBN: 9781780634319
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347507
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 13th June 2016
Page Count: 136
Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1: Introducing Serendipity
  • Chapter 2: Making Room for Serendipity
  • Chapter 3: Teaching Serendipity
  • Chapter 4: Serendipity in Current Digital Information Environments
  • Chapter 5: Serendipity in Future Digital Information Environments

Description

Accidental Information Discovery: Cultivating Serendipity in the Digital Age provides readers with an interesting discussion on the ways serendipity—defined as the accidental discovery of valued information—plays an important role in creative problem-solving.

This insightful resource brings together discussions on serendipity and information discovery, research in computer and information science, and interesting thoughts on the creative process. Five thorough chapters explore the significance of serendipity in creativity and innovation, the characteristics of serendipity-friendly tools and minds, and how future discovery environments may encourage serendipity.

Key Features

  • Examines serendipity in a multidisciplinary context
  • Bridges theory and practice
  • Explores digital information landscapes of the future with essays from current researchers
  • Brings the concept of accidental discovery and its value front and center

Readership

Computer and information science students, researchers and professionals working in multidisciplinary contexts

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634319
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347507

About the Editors

Tammera M. Race Editor

Tammera M. Race is the Systems, Metadata and Assessment Librarian for the Jane Bancroft Cook Library, serving New College of Florida and the University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee. She has presented on scientific gray literature and access, the application of Functional Requirements for Bibliographic Records (FRBR), social media tools and citizenship, and native plant conservation. Tammera is also the author of “Resource Discovery Tools: Supporting Serendipity” for Planning and Implementing Resource Discovery Tools in Academic Libraries.

Affiliations and Expertise

New College of Florida and University of South Florida, USA

Stephann Makri Editor

Stephann Makri is is a faculty researcher and Lecturer at City University London. He has worked on a £1.82m UK Research Council project on accidental information discovery (SerenA: Chance Encounters in the Space of Ideas). His research on the topic has been published in the Journal of Documentation and Journal of the Association for Society for Information Science and Technology. This research has also received extensive media coverage, including from the BBC, Readers Digest, and The Sunday Times.

Affiliations and Expertise

City University London, UK

