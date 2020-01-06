Accident Tolerant Materials for Light Water Reactor Fuels
1st Edition
Description
Accident Tolerant Materials for Light Water Reactor Fuels begins with an introduction to nuclear power as a renewable energy source and the current materials being utilized in light water reactors. It then moves on to discuss the recent advancements being made in accident tolerant fuels, reviewing the specific materials, their fabrication and implementation, environmental resistance, irradiation behavior, and licensing requirements. The book concludes with a look to the future of new power generation technologies. It is written by leading experts in the field and will be the first comprehensive work on this topic.
Key Features
- Introduces the fundamental description of accident tolerant fuel, including fabrication and implementation
- Describes both the benefits and detriments of the various Accident Tolerant Fuel concepts
- Includes information on the process of materials selection with a discussion of how and why specific materials were chosen, as well as why others failed
Readership
Scientists and engineers working for nuclear power plants, industries supporting nuclear power plants, national labs, and students and professors from nuclear engineering and materials science and engineering disciplines
Table of Contents
- Introduction – Nuclear Power is Green
2. Status of materials in light water reactors. Why do we need a materials renewal?
3. Current Development of Accident Tolerant Fuels Worldwide
4. FeCrAl – Iron Chromium Aluminium alloys
5. Coatings for Zirconium Alloys
6. Silicon Carbide and Ceramics
7. Next Generation of Power Reactors
8. Looking to the future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 6th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175033
About the Editor
Raul Rebak
Raul B. Rebak studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Misiones and then received a national scholarship to work at the Argentine Commission of Atomic Energy. He attended The Ohio State University’s Materials Science program where he received a PhD degree in corrosion and metallurgy. From 1996 to 2000 he worked as a corrosion engineer at Haynes International in Indiana and from 2001 to 2007 at the University of California Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Since 2007, Dr. Rebak has served as a corrosion scientists at GE Global Research Center in Schenectady, NY where he provides his experience in corrosion science and corrosion engineering applications in areas such as nuclear, oil and gas, energy storage, aviation, etc. Dr. Rebak has over 30 years’ experience in the corrosion and energy industry and has published over 250 technical articles in corrosion. He is a member of ASTM International, NACE International, ASM International, TMS, etc. He is a Fellow of NACE International and The Corrosion Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, USA