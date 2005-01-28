Accident and Emergency Radiology
2nd Edition
Description
Perfect for the non-specialist, this pocket guide focuses on common injuries and those abnormalities that are frequently overlooked or misinterpreted in the emergency department...and gives key indicators when a radiologist should be consulted. Using a concise and systematic approach, it explains how to examine and accurately interpret x-rays. Each chapter focuses on the basic radiographs required, important anatomy, normal variants, a system for inspecting suggested views, types of injury, and ends with a summary of key points.
Key Features
- Highlights common sources of error and diagnostic difficulty.
- Emphasizes pitfalls and associated abnormalities.
- Provides a summary of key points at the end of each chapter for a quick overview of the most important features.
- Accompanies radiographs with line-drawings to explain difficult concepts.
Table of Contents
-FOREWORD
-GLOSSARY
-INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 1: Basic Principles
CHAPTER 2: Skull
CHAPTER 3: Facial Bones
CHAPTER 4: Shoulder and Elbow
CHAPTER 5: Wrist and Distal Forearm
CHAPTER 6: Hand and Fingers
CHAPTER 7: Cervical Spine
CHAPTER 8: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
CHAPTER 9: Pelvis
CHAPTER 10: Hip and Proximal Femur
CHAPTER 11: Knee
CHAPTER 12: Ankle and Hindfoot
CHAPTER 13: Mid Foot and Forefoot
CHAPTER 14: Particular Paediatric Points
CHAPTER 15: Foreign Bodies – Penetrating
CHAPTER 16: Foreign Bodies – Swallowed
CHAPTER 17: Abdomen
CHAPTER 18: Chest
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2005
- Published:
- 28th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032004
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702026676
About the Authors
Nigel Raby
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist,Western Infirmary, Glasgow Consultant Radiologist
Laurence Berman
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Honorary Consultant Radiologist, University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge Consultant Radiologist
Gerald de Lacey
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist to www.radiology-courses.com and formerly Consultant Radiologist at Northwick Park Hospital, London, UK
