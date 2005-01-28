Accident and Emergency Radiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702026676, 9780702032004

Accident and Emergency Radiology

2nd Edition

Authors: Nigel Raby Laurence Berman Gerald de Lacey
eBook ISBN: 9780702032004
Paperback ISBN: 9780702026676
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 28th January 2005
Page Count: 352
Description

Perfect for the non-specialist, this pocket guide focuses on common injuries and those abnormalities that are frequently overlooked or misinterpreted in the emergency department...and gives key indicators when a radiologist should be consulted. Using a concise and systematic approach, it explains how to examine and accurately interpret x-rays. Each chapter focuses on the basic radiographs required, important anatomy, normal variants, a system for inspecting suggested views, types of injury, and ends with a summary of key points.

Key Features

  • Highlights common sources of error and diagnostic difficulty.
  • Emphasizes pitfalls and associated abnormalities.
  • Provides a summary of key points at the end of each chapter for a quick overview of the most important features.
  • Accompanies radiographs with line-drawings to explain difficult concepts.

Table of Contents

-FOREWORD

-GLOSSARY

-INTRODUCTION


CHAPTER 1: Basic Principles

CHAPTER 2: Skull

CHAPTER 3: Facial Bones

CHAPTER 4: Shoulder and Elbow

CHAPTER 5: Wrist and Distal Forearm

CHAPTER 6: Hand and Fingers

CHAPTER 7: Cervical Spine

CHAPTER 8: Thoracic and Lumbar Spine

CHAPTER 9: Pelvis

CHAPTER 10: Hip and Proximal Femur

CHAPTER 11: Knee

CHAPTER 12: Ankle and Hindfoot

CHAPTER 13: Mid Foot and Forefoot

CHAPTER 14: Particular Paediatric Points

CHAPTER 15: Foreign Bodies – Penetrating

CHAPTER 16: Foreign Bodies – Swallowed

CHAPTER 17: Abdomen

CHAPTER 18: Chest

Details

About the Authors

Nigel Raby

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist,Western Infirmary, Glasgow Consultant Radiologist

Laurence Berman

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Honorary Consultant Radiologist, University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge Consultant Radiologist

Gerald de Lacey

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist to www.radiology-courses.com and formerly Consultant Radiologist at Northwick Park Hospital, London, UK

