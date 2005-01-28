Accident and Emergency Radiology

Perfect for the non-specialist, this pocket guide focuses on common injuries and those abnormalities that are frequently overlooked or misinterpreted in the emergency department...and gives key indicators when a radiologist should be consulted. Using a concise and systematic approach, it explains how to examine and accurately interpret x-rays. Each chapter focuses on the basic radiographs required, important anatomy, normal variants, a system for inspecting suggested views, types of injury, and ends with a summary of key points.