Access Control and Personal Identification Systems
1st Edition
Access Control and Personal Identification Systems provides an education in the field of access control and personal identification systems, which is essential in selecting the appropriate equipment, dealing intelligently with vendors in purchases of the equipment, and integrating the equipment into a total effective system. Access control devices and systems comprise an important part of almost every security system, but are seldom the sole source of security. In order for the goals of the total system to be met, the other portions of the security system must also be well planned and executed. The three major ingredients of a total security system are access control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, and alarm systems. This book is designed to serve the needs of the businessmen, executives, and managers who are using or investigating whether or not to use electronic and automated means to improve security provisions and system. This text will also be helpful for those persons in kindred fields in gaining sufficient knowledge of electronic security and those already working in the field of access control or with other areas of electronic security such as alarm systems and closed circuit television (CCTV). Writers and researchers who want to acquire knowledge on the technology, applications, history, and possible future direction of access control and personal identification systems will also benefit from this source.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Security System
Elements of a Total Security System
Alarms and Alarm Systems
Closed-Circuit Television Equipment and Systems
Designing the Total Security System
The Access Control System as Part of the Total Security System
Chapter 2 Applications of Access Control Systems
Access Control Systems in Industrial Facilities
Access Control Systems in the Office
Access Control Systems in Financial Institutions
Access Control Systems in Hotels
Other Applications of Access Control
Chapter 3 Access Control in Computer and Communications Security
Reasons for Losses to Computer Crime
Risks and Exposures in Computer and Communications Operations
Products for Computer and Communications Security
Vendors of Computer and Communications Security Products
Chapter 4 Principles of Access Control and Personal Identification Systems
The Techniques of Access Control
Combinations and Miscellaneous Features
Access Control Systems versus Personal Identification Systems
Errors in Access Control or Personal Identification Systems
Chapter 5 Keypad Access Control Systems
Keypad Access Codes and Their Security
Features, Functions, and Considerations
Manufacturers and Their Offerings
Product Features and Costs
Chapter 6 Card and Other Portable-Key Systems
Codes in Portable-Key System
Coding Techniques for Portable-Key Systems
Other Considerations in Card Selection
Reading and Readers
Card-Plus-Keypad Systems
Options, Features, and Functions
Manufacturers and Their Offerings
Product Features and Costs
Chapter 7 Proximity Access Control Systems
Principles of Operation
Codes and Coding in Proximity Systems
Features and Functions
Manufacturers and Their Offerings
Chapter 8 Access Control Systems Based on Physical Attributes
Historical Use of Physical Attribute Systems
Early Developments
The Prognosis
Face Recognition Systems
Signature Verification Systems
Fingerprint Recognition Systems
The Hand Geometry System
Retinal Pattern of the Eye
Voiceprints
Errors in Personal Identification Systems Based on Physical Attributes
Combination Systems Using Physical Attributes
Chapter 9 Command and Control Systems
Alternatives for Command and Control in Access Control Systems
The Central-Computer Controller 171
Equipment for the Central-Computer Controller
Control of Access and Alarms
System Functions and Operations
Operations and Facilities
Chapter 10 Selecting and Implementing an Access Control System
Suppliers of Access Control Equipment and Systems
The Procurement Process
Contract Terms and Conditions: Support Requirements
Contract Terms and Conditions: Price, Delivery, General
Project Management and Monitoring
Chapter 11 The Future of Access Control and Electronic Security Systems
The Future of Access Control
Article Identification and Surveillance Systems
The Future of Alarm Systems
The Future of Closed-Circuit Television Systems
The Future of Computer and Communications Security
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 3rd June 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144887
About the Author
Dan M Bowers
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer