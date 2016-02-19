Access Control and Personal Identification Systems provides an education in the field of access control and personal identification systems, which is essential in selecting the appropriate equipment, dealing intelligently with vendors in purchases of the equipment, and integrating the equipment into a total effective system. Access control devices and systems comprise an important part of almost every security system, but are seldom the sole source of security. In order for the goals of the total system to be met, the other portions of the security system must also be well planned and executed. The three major ingredients of a total security system are access control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, and alarm systems. This book is designed to serve the needs of the businessmen, executives, and managers who are using or investigating whether or not to use electronic and automated means to improve security provisions and system. This text will also be helpful for those persons in kindred fields in gaining sufficient knowledge of electronic security and those already working in the field of access control or with other areas of electronic security such as alarm systems and closed circuit television (CCTV). Writers and researchers who want to acquire knowledge on the technology, applications, history, and possible future direction of access control and personal identification systems will also benefit from this source.