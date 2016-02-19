Access Control and Personal Identification Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900835, 9781483144887

Access Control and Personal Identification Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Dan M Bowers
eBook ISBN: 9781483144887
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd June 1988
Page Count: 246
Description

Access Control and Personal Identification Systems provides an education in the field of access control and personal identification systems, which is essential in selecting the appropriate equipment, dealing intelligently with vendors in purchases of the equipment, and integrating the equipment into a total effective system. Access control devices and systems comprise an important part of almost every security system, but are seldom the sole source of security. In order for the goals of the total system to be met, the other portions of the security system must also be well planned and executed. The three major ingredients of a total security system are access control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, and alarm systems. This book is designed to serve the needs of the businessmen, executives, and managers who are using or investigating whether or not to use electronic and automated means to improve security provisions and system. This text will also be helpful for those persons in kindred fields in gaining sufficient knowledge of electronic security and those already working in the field of access control or with other areas of electronic security such as alarm systems and closed circuit television (CCTV). Writers and researchers who want to acquire knowledge on the technology, applications, history, and possible future direction of access control and personal identification systems will also benefit from this source.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 The Security System

Elements of a Total Security System

Alarms and Alarm Systems

Closed-Circuit Television Equipment and Systems

Designing the Total Security System

The Access Control System as Part of the Total Security System

Chapter 2 Applications of Access Control Systems

Access Control Systems in Industrial Facilities

Access Control Systems in the Office

Access Control Systems in Financial Institutions

Access Control Systems in Hotels

Other Applications of Access Control

Chapter 3 Access Control in Computer and Communications Security

Reasons for Losses to Computer Crime

Risks and Exposures in Computer and Communications Operations

Products for Computer and Communications Security

Vendors of Computer and Communications Security Products

Chapter 4 Principles of Access Control and Personal Identification Systems

The Techniques of Access Control

Combinations and Miscellaneous Features

Access Control Systems versus Personal Identification Systems

Errors in Access Control or Personal Identification Systems

Chapter 5 Keypad Access Control Systems

Keypad Access Codes and Their Security

Features, Functions, and Considerations

Manufacturers and Their Offerings

Product Features and Costs

Chapter 6 Card and Other Portable-Key Systems

Codes in Portable-Key System

Coding Techniques for Portable-Key Systems

Other Considerations in Card Selection

Reading and Readers

Card-Plus-Keypad Systems

Options, Features, and Functions

Manufacturers and Their Offerings

Product Features and Costs

Chapter 7 Proximity Access Control Systems

Principles of Operation

Codes and Coding in Proximity Systems

Features and Functions

Manufacturers and Their Offerings

Chapter 8 Access Control Systems Based on Physical Attributes

Historical Use of Physical Attribute Systems

Early Developments

The Prognosis

Face Recognition Systems

Signature Verification Systems

Fingerprint Recognition Systems

The Hand Geometry System

Retinal Pattern of the Eye

Voiceprints

Errors in Personal Identification Systems Based on Physical Attributes

Combination Systems Using Physical Attributes

Chapter 9 Command and Control Systems

Alternatives for Command and Control in Access Control Systems

The Central-Computer Controller 171

Equipment for the Central-Computer Controller

Control of Access and Alarms

System Functions and Operations

Operations and Facilities

Chapter 10 Selecting and Implementing an Access Control System

Suppliers of Access Control Equipment and Systems

The Procurement Process

Contract Terms and Conditions: Support Requirements

Contract Terms and Conditions: Price, Delivery, General

Project Management and Monitoring

Chapter 11 The Future of Access Control and Electronic Security Systems

The Future of Access Control

Article Identification and Surveillance Systems

The Future of Alarm Systems

The Future of Closed-Circuit Television Systems

The Future of Computer and Communications Security

Index

About the Author

Dan M Bowers

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer

