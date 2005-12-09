Accelerated Quality and Reliability Solutions

ACCURATE PHYSICAL SIMULATION OF FIELD INPUT INFLUENCES ON THE ACTUAL PRODUCT: introduction, the strategy for development of accurate physical simulation of field input influences, climate and reliability, the system of control for physical simulation of the random input influences, substitution of artificial media for natural technological media. USEFUL ACCELERATED RELIABILITY TESTING (UART) PERFORMANCE: general review of accelerated testing methods, specific accelerated reliability testing technology, technology of step-by-step UART, accelerated multiple environmental testing technology, accelerated vibration testing, accelerated dynamometer testing, accelerated testing of farm and off-highway machinery, determination of the number of tested product, trends in the development of UART technology. ACCURATE PREDICTION OF RELIABILITY, DURABILITY, AND MAINTAINABILITY ON THE BASIS OF UART RESULTS: introduction, criteria of accurate prediction of reliability, durability, and maintainability by results of UART, development of techniques for product reliability prediction on the basis of UART results, prediction of system reliability from accelerated testing results of the components, durability prediction with consideration of expenses and losses, basic principles of maintenance prediction, PRACTICAL ACCELERATED QUALITY DEVELOPMENT AND IMPROVEMENT IN DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING: introduction, basic concepts of quality, basic concepts and practical strategy of accelerated quality improvement in manufacturing and design, implementation of accelerated quality improvement. BASIC CONCEPTS OF SAFETY RISK ASSESSMENT: glossary and terms in quality and reliability solutions, safety aspects of risk control and assessment, relations to transportation problems current situation, basic principles, assessment of a machine limits, risk estimation, risk evaluation, hazard analysis, risk management; about safety, crash simulators, and compliance techniques; trends in the development of some safety problems solution, introduction to human factors.