Dr. Fenghe Qiu has over 30 years of combined academic and industry experiences as an analytical scientist and published over 50 peer reviewed articles and gave over 25 invited presentations. He received his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences and a B.S. degree in Chemistry from Shandong University. He has been with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. for over 16 years and currently is a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Material and Analytical Sciences. In his current role, Dr. Qiu is responsible for analytical development of new chemical entity (NCE) small molecule drugs and provides leadership role in many CMC development areas such as project management, method development/validation, elucidation of structure, impurity/mutagenic impurity control, stability/stress testing, specification, quality control, and regulatory submissions. He has led many internal innovation initiatives in areas including mutagenic impurity, stress testing, accelerated predictive stability (APS) and emerging technologies, etc. He is the inventor of the BI Mutagenic Impurity Workspace, the current organizer of the Mutagenic Impurity Advisory Council, the local process owner for stability and head of quality control. He also extensively involved in many industry initiatives under PhRMA, AAPS, USP and IQ, etc., and currently served in three IQ working groups involving accelerated predictive stability, lean stability and impurity metrics. Prior to BI, Dr. Qiu had several academic assignments including Mass Spectrometry Lab Manager, Northwestern University, Research Associate, University of Utah, and Associate Professor, National Center of Biomedical Analysis of China.