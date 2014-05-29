Academic Press Library in Signal Processing, Volume 5
1st Edition
Image and Video Compression and Multimedia
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Signal Processing at Your Fingertips!
- About the Editors
- Section Editors
- Authors Biography
- Section 1: Image/Video Compression
- Chapter 1. An Introduction to Video Coding
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.01.1 Introduction
- 5.01.2 Applications areas for video coding
- 5.01.3 Requirements of a compression system
- 5.01.4 The basics of compression
- 5.01.5 Decorrelating transforms
- 5.01.6 Symbol encoding
- 5.01.7 Motion estimation
- 5.01.8 The block-based motion-compensated video coding architecture
- 5.01.9 Standardization of video coding systems
- 5.01.10 Conclusions
- Additional resources
- Glossary of terms
- References
- Chapter 2. Motion Estimation—A Video Coding Viewpoint
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.02.1 Introduction
- 5.02.2 Motion representation and models
- 5.02.3 Optical flow approaches
- 5.02.4 Pel-recursive approaches
- 5.02.5 Transform-domain approaches
- 5.02.6 Block matching approaches
- 5.02.7 Parametric motion estimation
- 5.02.8 Multi-resolution approaches
- 5.02.9 Motion compensation
- 5.02.10 Performance assessment criteria for motion estimation algorithms
- 5.02.11 Summary and concluding remarks
- Relevant websites
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 3. High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) for Next Generation Video Applications
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.03.1 Introduction
- 5.03.2 Requirements and solutions for video compression
- 5.03.3 Basic principles behind HEVC
- 5.03.4 Performance evaluation
- 5.03.5 Conclusions
- Relevant Websites
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 4. Stereoscopic and Multi-View Video Coding
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.04.1 Introduction
- 5.04.2 Fundamentals of stereoscopic vision
- 5.04.3 3D display technologies
- 5.04.4 Applications of stereoscopic and multi-view video
- 5.04.5 Compression of stereoscopic and multi-view video
- 5.04.6 Quality evaluation of 3D video
- 5.04.7 Conclusions
- Relevant Websites
- References
- Chapter 5. Perceptually Optimized Video Compression
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.05.1 Introduction
- 5.05.2 Perceptual coding tools in video coding architectures
- 5.05.3 The modeling of the human visual system sensitivity to coding artifacts
- 5.05.4 Integration of JND models in video coding architectures
- 5.05.5 Practical perceptual video coding schemes
- 5.05.6 Conclusions and considerations for future research directions
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 6. How to Use Texture Analysis and Synthesis Methods for Video Compression
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.06.1 Introduction
- 5.06.2 Perception-oriented video coding strategies
- 5.06.3 Block-based video coding techniques
- 5.06.4 Region-based video coding techniques
- 5.06.5 Conclusion
- Relevant websites of open source software
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 7. Measuring Video Quality
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.07.1 Introduction
- 5.07.2 Background
- 5.07.3 Subjective testing
- 5.07.4 Subjective datasets
- 5.07.5 Objective quality metrics
- 5.07.6 Conclusions
- Additional resources
- References
- Chapter 8. Multiple Description Coding
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.08.1 Introduction and history
- 5.08.2 Theoretical basis
- 5.08.3 Speech coding
- 5.08.4 Image coding
- 5.08.5 Video coding
- 5.08.6 Network coding
- 5.08.7 Stereoscopic 3D
- 5.08.8 Other applications
- 5.08.9 Implementations and patents
- 5.08.10 Conclusion
- List of Relevant Websites
- References
- Chapter 9. Video Error Concealment
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 5.09.1 Introduction
- 5.09.2 Spatial error concealment (SEC)
- 5.09.3 Temporal error concealment (TEC)
- 5.09.4 Mode selection
- 5.09.5 Discussion and conclusions
- Glossary
- References
- Section 2: Multimedia Signal Processing
- Chapter 10. Introduction to Multimedia Signal Processing
- References
- Chapter 11. Multimedia Streaming
- Abstract
- Overview
- 5.11.1 Introduction
- 5.11.2 Transport protocols
- 5.11.3 Streaming on wired networks
- 5.11.4 Streaming on wireless networks
- 5.11.5 Error control, detection, concealment
- 5.11.6 Scalable video coding
- 5.11.7 Multiple Description Coding
- 5.11.8 Network coding
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 12. Multimedia Content-Based Visual Retrieval
- Abstract
- 5.12.1 Introduction
- 5.12.2 General pipeline overview
- 5.12.3 Local feature representation
- 5.12.4 Feature quantization
- 5.12.5 Index strategy
- 5.12.6 Retrieval scoring
- 5.12.7 Post-processing
- 5.12.8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 13. Joint Audio-Visual Processing for Video Copy Detection
- Abstract
- 5.13.1 Introduction
- 5.13.2 Visual-based video copy detection algorithm
- 5.13.3 Audio-based video copy detection
- 5.13.4 Joint audio- and visual-based video copy detection
- 5.13.5 Copy and near-duplicate detection
- 5.13.6 Region and partial content search
- 5.13.7 Conclusion and future trends
- References
- Index
Description
This fifth volume, edited and authored by world leading experts, gives a review of the principles, methods and techniques of important and emerging research topics and technologies in image and video compression and multimedia.
With this reference source you will:
- Quickly grasp a new area of research
- Understand the underlying principles of a topic and its application
- Ascertain how a topic relates to other areas and learn of the research issues yet to be resolved
Key Features
- Quick tutorial reviews of important and emerging topics of research in Image and Video Compression and Multimedia
- Comprehensive references to journal articles and other literature on which to build further, more specific and detailed knowledge
- Edited by leading people in the field who, through their reputation, have been able to commission experts to write on a particular topic
Readership
Electrical/electronic engineers, signal processing and communications engineering. University researchers and R&D engineers in industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 29th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124201576
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201491
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Sergios Theodoridis Editor-in-Chief
Sergios Theodoridis is Professor of Signal Processing and Machine Learning in the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications of the University of Athens.
He is the co-author of the bestselling book, Pattern Recognition, and the co-author of Introduction to Pattern Recognition: A MATLAB Approach.
He serves as Editor-in-Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing, and he is the co-Editor in Chief with Rama Chellapa for the Academic
Press Library in Signal Processing.
He has received a number of awards including the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Magazine Best Paper Award, the 2009 IEEE Computational Intelligence Society Transactions on Neural Networks Outstanding Paper Award, the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Society Education Award, the EURASIP 2014 Meritorious Service Award, and he has served as a Distinguished Lecturer for the IEEE Signal Processing Society and the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society. He is a Fellow of EURASIP and a Fellow of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, University of Athens, Greece
Rama Chellappa Editor-in-Chief
Prof. Rama Chellappa received the B.E. (Hons.) degree from the University of Madras, India, in 1975 and the M.E. (Distinction) degree from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in 1977. He received M.S.E.E. and Ph.D. Degrees in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, in 1978 and 1981 respectively. Since 1991, he has been a Professor of Electrical Engineering and an affiliate Professor of Computer Science at University of Maryland, College Park. He is also affiliated with the Center for Automation Research (Director) and the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (Permanent Member). In 2005, he was named a Minta Martin Professor of Engineering. Prior to joining the University of Maryland, he was an Assistant (1981-1986) and Associate Professor (1986-1991) and Director of the Signal and Image Processing Institute (1988-1990) at University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Over the last 29 years, he has published numerous book chapters, peer-reviewed journal and conference papers. He has co-authored and edited books on MRFs, face and gait recognition and collected works on image processing and analysis. His current research interests are face and gait analysis, markerless motion capture, 3D modeling from video, image and video-based recognition and exploitation and hyper spectral processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, USA