Academic Press Library in Mobile and Wireless Communications
1st Edition
Transmission Techniques for Digital Communications
Description
This book, edited and authored by world leading experts, gives a review of the principles, methods and techniques of important and emerging research topics and technologies in wireless communications and transmission techniques.
The reader will:
- Quickly grasp a new area of research
- Understand the underlying principles of a topic and its application
- Ascertain how a topic relates to other areas and learn of the research issues yet to be resolved
Key Features
- Reviews important and emerging topics of research in wireless technology in a quick tutorial format
- Presents core principles in wireless transmission theory
- Provides reference content on core principles, technologies, algorithms, and applications
- Includes comprehensive references to journal articles and other literature on which to build further, more specific and detailed knowledge
Readership
PhD students, Post Docs and Undergraduates studying in Mobile and wireless communications and Signal Processing. R&D engineers in wireless and mobile communication and Technical Consultants.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Introduction to digital transmission
- Abstract
- 1.1 Why Digital?
- 1.2 Historical Perspective on Digital Transmission
- 1.3 Microwave, Optical, and Satellite Transmission Systems
- 1.4 Evolutionary Steps in Digital Access Networkings
- 1.5 Origins of Data Communication Networks and Voice-Data Integration
- 1.6 Wireless Transmission Systems
- 1.7 All the Rest
- Chapter 2: Modulated signals and I/Q representations of bandpass signals
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Bandpass Signal Representation
- 2.3 Bandpass Linear Systems
- 2.4 Bandpass Random Processes
- 2.5 Application to Bandpass Nonlinearity
- 2.6 Sampling of Bandpass Signals
- Chapter 3: Single-carrier modulation
- Abstract
- 3.1 Preliminaries
- 3.2 Linear, Memoryless Modulation
- 3.3 Nonlinear Modulation: CPM
- 3.4 Comparisons
- Chapter 4: Optimal detection of digital modulations in AWGN
- Abstract
- 4.1 Digital Transmission Over Noisy Channels
- 4.2 Minimum-Distance Receiver
- 4.3 Vector Channel
- 4.4 White Gaussian Noise Vector
- 4.5 Optimum Message Receivers
- 4.6 The Irrelevance Theorem
- 4.7 Decision Regions and Error Probability
- 4.8 Union Bound
- 4.9 Bit Error Probability and Constellation Labelings
- 4.10 Optimum Bitwise Receivers
- 4.11 Matched Filter
- 4.12 Summary
- 4.13 Practical Detectors
- 4.14 Probability of Received Vector Belonging to a Decision Boundary
- Chapter 5: The interplay between modulation and channel coding
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Coded Modulation
- 5.3 Reception of Coded Binary Modulation
- 5.4 Reception of Coded Nonbinary Modulation
- Chapter 6: Properties and measures of the radio channel
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Antenna and Propagation Fundamentals
- 6.3 Models of Multipath Propagation
- 6.4 Measures of Narrowband Multipath Characteristics
- 6.5 Measures of Multipath for Wideband Signals and Directive Antennas
- 6.6 Shadow Fading, Range Dependence, and Cross-Polarization
- Chapter 7: Synchronization of digital signals
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 System Model
- 7.3 Effect of Channel Estimation Errors
- 7.4 Results from Estimation and Decision Theory
- 7.5 Estimation Strategy
- 7.6 NDA Coarse Frequency Estimation
- 7.7 NDA Symbol Timing Estimation
- 7.8 PA ML Estimation of (A, θ, Fres, kτ)
- 7.9 CA ML Estimation of (A, θ, Fres, kτ)
- 7.10 Evaluation of Modified Cramer-Rao Bounds
- 7.11 Performance Evaluation
- 7.12 Conclusions and Remarks
- Appendix A Averaged Likelihood Functions
- Appendix B MFIM Computation
- Chapter 8: Equalization
- Abstract
- 8.1 Motivation
- 8.2 Models and Metrics
- 8.3 Optimum Trellis-Based Detectors
- 8.4 Linear Equalization
- 8.5 Decision-Feedback Equalization
- 8.6 Tomlinson-Harashima Precoding
- 8.7 Comparing Performance: A Case Study
- 8.8 Summary
- Chapter 9: Multicarrier transmission in a frequency-selective channel
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Early OFDM
- 9.3 Digital OFDM
- 9.4 Diversity and Frequency Modulation
- 9.5 OFDM: Power-Loading and Bit-Loading
- 9.6 OFDM: Diversity and Coding
- 9.7 Conclusions
- Appendix Correlated Diversity Signals
- Chapter 10: Spread spectrum signaling in wireless communications
- Abstract
- 10.1 Fundamentals of Spread Spectrum Communications
- 10.2 Spread Spectrum and CDMA for Wireless Channels
- 10.3 CDMA Standards
- Chapter 11: MIMO communication for wireless networks
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The Single-User MIMO Link
- 11.3 Limited Feedback Techniques
- 11.4 Standards
- 11.5 Future Trends
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: Multiple access control in wireless networks
- Abstract
- 12.1 Why Multiple Access Control?
- 12.2 A Brief History
- 12.3 Channels in Time, Frequency, and Space
- 12.4 Centralized MAC in Cellular Networks
- 12.5 Decentralized MAC in Wireless Networks
- 12.6 Summary
- Chapter 13: Cognitive radio networks and spectrum sharing
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Spectrum Management Framework
- 13.3 Spectrum Sensing Techniques
- 13.4 Resource Allocation in CRNs
- 13.5 Medium Access Control for CRNs
- 13.6 In-Band Full-Duplexing-Enabled CRNs
- 13.7 Summary
- Chapter 14: Digital wireline transmission standards
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction—Why Do We Need Standards for Wireline Networks?
- 14.2 Carrier Network Wireline Interface Standards
- 14.3 Data Network Wireline Interconnection Standards
- 14.4 Industry Forums
- 14.5 Important Industry Consortiums
- 14.6 Other Significant Groups
- 14.7 Conclusions
- Web Sites for Further Reading
- Chapter 15: Wireless broadband standards and technologies
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction to Wireless Broadband Standards and Technologies
- 15.2 Wireless Broadband Standardization Organizations and Special Interest Groups
- 15.3 Overview of Wireless Broadband Technologies
- 15.4 Conclusion and Remarks
- Chapter 16: Power line communications
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 PLC Standards
- 16.3 Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulations
- 16.4 Power Line Channel
- 16.5 Transmission Techniques
- 16.6 Final Remarks
- Chapter 17: Optical transmission
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Device Properties
- 17.3 Channel Models
- 17.4 Modulation and Coding
- 17.5 Noise and Distortion
- 17.6 System Performance Analysis
- 17.7 Applications and Emerging Research Areas
- Chapter 18: Baseband architectures to support wireless cellular infrastructure: History and future evolution
- Abstract
- 18.1 Overview of a Base Station and Its Components
- 18.2 From Voice to Broadband
- 18.3 From DSP + FPGA Through ASIC to SoC
- 18.4 From Homogeneous Macros to Dense Small Cells and CRANs
- 18.5 Conclusions
- Appendix: Signal space concepts
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972224
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123982810
About the Editor
Katie Wilson
Sarah Kate Wilson received her A.B. from Bryn Mawr College with honours in Mathematics in 1979 and her Ph.D. from Stanford University in Electrical Engineering in 1994. She has worked in both industry and academia and has been a visiting professor at Lulea University of Technology, the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Stanford University and Northeastern University. She is an Associate Professor at Santa Clara University. She has served as an Editor for IEEE Transactions on Wireless Communications, IEEE Communications Letters and IEEE Transactions on Communications and the Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Communications Letters. She is a Fellow of the IEEE and was Vice-President for Publications of the IEEE Communications Society from 2014-2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering, Santa Clara University, USA
Stephen Wilson
Stephen Wilson received B.S, M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, University of Michigan, and University of Washington. He began his career at Boeing Company, Seattle, and moved to an academic position at the University of Virginia, where he has research and teaching interests in digital communication theory, communication system design, and signal processing for communications. He has been Associate Editor for Coding Theory and Techniques, IEEE Trans. on Communications, and is author of the graduate level text Digital Modulation and Coding, (Pearson-Prentice-Hall).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Electrical Engineering, University of Virginia, USA
About the Editor-in-Chief
Ezio Biglieri
EZIO BIGLIERI was born in Aosta (Italy). He is now an Adjunct Professor with the Electrical Engineering Department of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and with Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain.
He was elected three times to the Board of Governors of the IEEE Information Theory Society, and in 1999 he was the President of the Society. He served as Editor in Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Communications, the IEEE Transactions on Information Theory, the IEEE Communications Letters, the European Transactions on Telecommunications, and the Journal of Communications and Networks.
Ezio is serving on the Scientic Board of the French company Sequans Communications, and, till 2012, he was a member of the Scientic Council of the "Groupe des Ecoles des Telecommunications" (GET), France. Since 2011 he has been a member of the Scientic Advisory Board of CHIST-ERA (European Coordinated
Research on Long-term Challenges in Information and Communication Sciences & Technologies ERA-Net).
He is a Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). In 1992 he received the IEE Benefactors Premium from the Institution of Electrical Engineers (U.K.) for a paper on trellis-coded modulation. In 2000 he received, jointly with John Proakis and Shlomo Shamai, the IEEE Donald G. Fink Prize Paper Award and the IEEE Third-Millennium Medal. In 2001 he received a Best Paper Award from WPMC01, Aalborg, Denmark, and the IEEE Communications Society Edwin Howard Armstrong Achievement Award. He received twice (in 2004 and 2012) the Journal of Communications and Networks Best Paper Award. In 2012 he received from the IEEE Information Theory Society the Aaron D. Wyner Distinguished Service Award, and from EURASIP the Athanasios Papoulis Award for outstanding contributions to education in communications and information theory.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain, and University of California Los Angeles, USA