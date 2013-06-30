Academic Libraries in the US and China
1st Edition
Comparative Studies of Instruction, Government Documents, and Outreach
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- About the authors
- Introduction
- Purpose
- Audience, focus, and organization
- Translation
- Chapter 1: Instruction in American academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Introduction to instruction in US academic libraries
- The beginning: from inception to the 1880s
- Structure and concept development: from the late 1800s to World War II
- Library use instruction expands: post-World War II to the 1990s
- Library instruction in the digital age: from the 1990s to the present
- Trends, anticipated futures, and recommendations
- Chapter 2: Instruction in Chinese academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Introduction to instruction in Chinese academic libraries
- Library information literacy instruction in China
- The current state of library use education
- The significance of information education
- The content of information literacy education
- Modes and implementation of information literacy instruction
- Trends, anticipated futures, and recommendations
- Chapter 3: Government publications in American academic libraries
- Abstract:
- A history of the Government Printing Office
- Origins and development of the Federal Depository Library Program
- Federal Depository Library Program organization and governance
- Government documents: organization and workflow in the academic library
- Preservation of government information
- Trends, anticipated futures, and recommendations
- Chapter 4: Government publications in Chinese academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Introduction to Chinese government publications
- The development of public accessibility for government publications
- Government information dissemination channels
- Government publications in public libraries
- Government publications in academic libraries
- Trends, anticipated futures, and recommendations
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Outreach in American academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Introduction to academic library outreach in the US
- Defining outreach
- The foundation of outreach services in academic libraries
- Types of outreach
- Target populations for outreach services
- Participants in academic library outreach
- Marketing and networking
- Marketing plans
- Trends, anticipated futures, and recommendations
- Chapter 6: Outreach in Chinese academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Introduction to outreach in Chinese academic libraries
- The origin of outreach services
- The significance of outreach
- Outreach services in academic libraries
- Trends, anticipated futures, and recommendations
- Chapter 7: Conclusion: A comparative analysis of US and Chinese academic libraries
- Abstract:
- Introduction to the comparative analysis of academic library services in the US and China
- Instruction
- Government documents
- Outreach
- Index
- Colleges and universities listed
Description
Academic libraries have a long history both in the USA and China, with institutions developing along different trajectories, and responding to the rapidly changing library environment globally. Academic Libraries in the US and China compares current practices within Library and Information Science (LIS) in the USA and China, giving an historical overview of instruction, government documents, and outreach in academic libraries, as well as discussion and comparative analysis.
An introduction leads to chapters on instruction, government publications, and outreach. Each topic is covered both for American and Chinese academic libraries. A conclusion then gives comparative analysis of US and Chinese academic libraries.
Key Features
- Provides a clear examination of the historical foundations of three key areas within the academic library
- Includes examples of easy-to-implement current practices
- Anticipates future trends
Readership
Academic library professionals and LIS students at graduate and post-graduate level
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633565
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346913
Reviews
"Overall this is a valuable reference work for librarians. Its systematic comparison, indepth analysis, critical insights and easy-to-follow examples make the book a worthwhile read for academic librarians interested in comparative librarianship, and particularly developments in China."--Australian Library Journal,September 2 2014
About the Authors
Hanrong Wang Author
Hanrong Wang is a Professor and the Law & Technology Librarian at Jacksonville State University’s Houston Cole Library. With more than a dozen years of experience in the field of library instruction and reference services, she has published scholarly articles on a wide range of topics in librarianship in academic journals. Hanrong has contributed numerous book chapters, with publications selected for presentation at a variety of international conferences
Bethany Latham Author
Bethany Latham is an Associate Professor and Electronic Resources and Documents Librarian at Jacksonville State University’s Houston Cole Library. In her capacity as Federal Depository Coordinator, she has over ten years of experience in the field of government documents librarianship, and her scholarly output includes numerous articles. Bethany has authored several LIS book chapters as well as a work of nonfiction, Elizabeth I in Film and Television. Bethany presents nationally on government documents and other LIS related topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Jacksonville State University, USA