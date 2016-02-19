AC Power Conditioners
1st Edition
Design and Application
Description
AC Power Conditioners: Design and Applications provides some insight into the various types of power line disturbances, problems that occur daily, and their corresponding solutions. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 14 chapters; each part deals with a different form of power protection.
Part I introduces the various types of power-line problems encountered that can be harmful to electronic equipment or the data it contains. Parts II and III are devoted to noise and surge reduction, as well as power line regulation. These parts describe the use of thyristor regulator, constant-voltage transformer, and linear and switching power-line regulators. Part IV focuses on blackout protection, with particular emphasis on the use of switching converter, thermal management, filters, and inverter control circuitry.
This book is intended primarily to students and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Introduction to Power Problems
Chapter 1 Introduction
Summary
Part II Noise and Surge Reduction
Chapter 2 RFI Noise Reduction
Design Example
Chapter 3 Surge Reduction
Spark Gap
Metal Oxide Varistor
Silicon Suppressor
Combination Suppressor Circuits
Chapter 4 Line Isolation
Design Example
Summary
Part III Power Line Regulation
Chapter 5 Thyristor Regulator
Chapter 6 Constant-Voltage Transformer
Chapter 7 Tap Changer
Transformer Design
Isolation Transformer
Chapter 8 Power and Control Elements
Chapter 9 Linear and Switching Power-Line Regulators
Class A Common-Emitter Power Amplifier
Class Β Push-Pull Power Amplifier
Complementary Symmetry
Displacement Load Power Factor
Crest Factor Load
Summary
Part IV Blackout Protection
Chapter 10 Switching Converter
Bipolar Transistor Switching Characteristics
Bipolar Power Transistor Considerations
Bipolar Transistor Drive Circuits
MOSFET Considerations
MOSFET Drive Circuits
Power Converter Circuits
Chapter 11 Thermal Management
Cooling by Conduction
Cooling by Convection
Chapter 12 Filter Design
Image Impedance
Constant-k Lowpass Filter
m-Derived Lowpass Filter
Pole-Zero Concept
Inverter Output Filter Considerations
Chapter 13 Feedback and Control Circuitry
Basic Concepts of Feedback
Inverter Control Circuitry
Chapter 14 System Configuration
UPS
SPS
Bypass Switch
Battery
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159920
About the Author
James Clark
Prof James Clark is a founding director of the world-leading Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence at the University of York, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of York, UK