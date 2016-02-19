AC Power Conditioners - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121754600, 9780323159920

AC Power Conditioners

1st Edition

Design and Application

Authors: James Clark
eBook ISBN: 9780323159920
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 218
Description

AC Power Conditioners: Design and Applications provides some insight into the various types of power line disturbances, problems that occur daily, and their corresponding solutions. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 14 chapters; each part deals with a different form of power protection.

Part I introduces the various types of power-line problems encountered that can be harmful to electronic equipment or the data it contains. Parts II and III are devoted to noise and surge reduction, as well as power line regulation. These parts describe the use of thyristor regulator, constant-voltage transformer, and linear and switching power-line regulators. Part IV focuses on blackout protection, with particular emphasis on the use of switching converter, thermal management, filters, and inverter control circuitry.

This book is intended primarily to students and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Introduction to Power Problems

Chapter 1 Introduction

Summary

Part II Noise and Surge Reduction

Chapter 2 RFI Noise Reduction

Design Example

Chapter 3 Surge Reduction

Spark Gap

Metal Oxide Varistor

Silicon Suppressor

Combination Suppressor Circuits

Chapter 4 Line Isolation

Design Example

Summary

Part III Power Line Regulation

Chapter 5 Thyristor Regulator

Chapter 6 Constant-Voltage Transformer

Chapter 7 Tap Changer

Transformer Design

Isolation Transformer

Chapter 8 Power and Control Elements

Chapter 9 Linear and Switching Power-Line Regulators

Class A Common-Emitter Power Amplifier

Class Β Push-Pull Power Amplifier

Complementary Symmetry

Displacement Load Power Factor

Crest Factor Load

Summary

Part IV Blackout Protection

Chapter 10 Switching Converter

Bipolar Transistor Switching Characteristics

Bipolar Power Transistor Considerations

Bipolar Transistor Drive Circuits

MOSFET Considerations

MOSFET Drive Circuits

Power Converter Circuits

Chapter 11 Thermal Management

Cooling by Conduction

Cooling by Convection

Chapter 12 Filter Design

Image Impedance

Constant-k Lowpass Filter

m-Derived Lowpass Filter

Pole-Zero Concept

Inverter Output Filter Considerations

Chapter 13 Feedback and Control Circuitry

Basic Concepts of Feedback

Inverter Control Circuitry

Chapter 14 System Configuration

UPS

SPS

Bypass Switch

Battery

Index

About the Author

James Clark

Prof James Clark is a founding director of the world-leading Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence at the University of York, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, UK

