Abstracts
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Seventh International Congress of Pharmacology
Abstracts contains the abstracts of work presented at the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology: invited lectures, symposia, methodological seminars, and free communications.
The abstracts are organized in chronological order of presentation at the Congress. Some abstracts focus on chemistry and biochemistry of pituitary endorphins and their precursors; the biosynthesis and release of the enkephalins; enkephalin dynamics and neuronal localization; and physiological and pathophysiological relevance of the opiate receptors and their endogenous ligands. Other papers center on the mechanism of muscarinic receptor action; regulation of cholinergic receptor metabolism in skeletal muscle; the role of vitamin E in ozone-induced pulmonary toxicity; alcohol and electrophysiology of the central nervous system; and pharmacokinetic aspects of drug-alcohol interaction.
Monday Morning
Symposia
Opiate Receptors and their Endogenous Ligands
Reactive Metabolites and their Implications For Toxicology (Part I)
New Trends in Cancer Chemotherapy and their Pharmacological Basis
Seminar On Methods
Cardiovascular Non-Invasive Methods For Measuring Pharmacodynamic Action of Drugs in Man
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Myocardial Ischemia-Antianginal Drugs
cAMP, cGMP I
Alcohol
Gastrointestinal Tract
Muscle
Calcium
Pharmacokinetics - Models and Methods
Perinatal Pharmacology and Toxicology
New Drugs
Angiotensin I
Free Communications - Poster Presentation Liver
Diuretics
Cancer Chemotherapy
Bronchopulmonar Pharmacology
Thermic Regulation
Cholinergy
Cellular Pharmacology
Noon
Invited Lectures
Neuropharmacological Targets in Pain Relief Mechanism Within the Spinal Cord
Pharmacology of Neurogenic Dystrophies Produced by Stress
Some Structural Features of Amine Uptake Mechanisms
Ca Ion and Muscle Contraction
Afternoon
Symposia
New Drug Pathways in Depression Treatment
Comparative Pharmacology
Reactive Metabolites and their Implications For Toxicology (Part II)
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Enkephalins and Analgesia
cAMP/cGMP
Peptides, Substance P
Cholinergy
Cytochromes
Cellular Pharmacology
Neuro-Muscular Junction - Myorelaxant
Calcium Metabolism - Calcitonin
Cancer Chemotherapy I
Diuretics
Pharmacology: Methods and Miscellaneous
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Analgesia I
Morphine - Enkephaline and Antagonists
Tolerance - Dependence
Anticonvulsants
Benzodiazepines
Antidepressants
Neuroleptics - Antipsychotics
Gastrointestinal Tract
Analgesia II
Tuesday Morning
Symposia
The Individual Factor in Drug Response
Pharmacological Interferences With Nonstriatal Dopaminergic Systems
Behavioral Toxicology: Experimental and Clinical Correlations
Seminar On Methods
Applications of Immunological Assays For Pharmacology
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Prostaglandins I
Cerebral Blood Flow
Catecholamines I
Behavior and Learning I
Antidepressants: New Compounds, Clinical Pharmacology
Cancer Chemotherapy II
Toxicology I
Ions
Sexual Hormones
Glucidic Metabolism
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Pharmacokinetics
Distribution
Protein Binding
Metabolism
Metabolism in Perinatal Period
Effect of Pretreatment On Drug Biotransformation in Vivo
Noon
Invited Lectures
Mechanism of Action of Antihormones
The Sodium Channels in Excitable Membranes
Synaptic Receptor Proteolipids: Isolation and Molecular Properties
Cyclic Nucleotides, Phosphorylated Proteins and Drug Actions in The Central Nervous System
Immune Receptors and Cell Differentiation
Afternoon
Symposia
Biochemical Assessment of Drug Action in Man
New Development in Antiarrhythmic Drugs
Pharmacology of Calcium Homeostasis
Pre and Perinatal Pharmacology
Seminar On Methods
Sub-Cellular Distribution of Drugs
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs - Prostaglandins, Kinins
Histamine Receptors
Prostacyclins
Antidepressants: Pharmacology, Toxicology
Cancer Chemotherapy III
Morphine, Tolerance and Dependence
Drug Binding in Biological Media
Endocrinology, Miscellaneous
Antibiotics
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Kinetics: Miscellaneous
Kidney - Renin
Alcohol
Pharmacokinetics: Methods
Pharmacokinetics: Kidney and Liver (
Pharmacokinetics: Pretreatment and Enzymatic Systems
Pharmacokinetics: (Routes)
Wednesday Morning
Symposia
Chemical Structure and Cholinergic Activity
Liver Diseases Associated With Steroid Hormones
Prostaglandins, Thromboxanes and Prostacyclin
Seminar On Methods
Cell Cultures As Tool in Pharmacological Investigations
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Bronchopulmonar Pharmacology
Spontaneous Hypertensive Rats
Antiarrhythmic Drugs
Catecholamines: Mediation and Transmission II
Various Aspects of Dopaminergic Neuro-Transmission
Narcotic Analgesics
Tolerance
Animal Pharmacokinetics I
Drug Induction Or Inhibition in Animals I
Lipids and Hypolipidemic Compounds
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Immunology- Anaphylaxis
Peptides
Muscle
Endocrinology
Calcium
Ions
New Drugs
Clinical Pharmacology
Gaba
Glucidic Metabolism
Noon
Invited Lectures
Biological and Pathophysiological Implications of The Retrograde Axonal Transport of Macro-Molecules
Memory and Learning
Angiotensin Receptors in Various Target Organs
Pharmacological Approaches For The Study of Neuroendocrine Events
Toxins Acting On The Presynaptic Part of The Neuromuscular Junction
Pre and Post Synaptic Actions of GABA in The Mammalian Spinal Cord
Afternoon
Symposia
Interdependence of Neurotransmitter Systems in the CNS
Drug Utilization: Geographical Differences and Clinicai Implications
New Trends in Malaria Chemotherapy
Pharmacology of Platelets
Seminar On Methods
Applications of Binding To Pharmacological Research
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Drugs and Methods
Histamine Release, Antihistaminic Drugs
Antihypertensive Drugs I
Cardiovascular Pharmacology
Catecholamines III
Behavior and Learning II
Enkephalins, Endorphins, β-Lipoproteins
Human Pharmacokinetics I
Toxicology II: Toxins, Organophosphorus
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Hypolipidaemic Activity
Toxicology
Dopamine
Nigrostriatal System
Clinical Pharmacology (Neuroleptic and Antidepressant Drugs)
CNS, Miscellaneous
Thursday Morning
Symposia
Membrane Receptors in Eucaryotic Cells (Part I)
Influence of Nutritional Factors on Toxicity
Interaction of Drugs With Alcohol
Pharmacological Approaches to Enhancement of Immunity
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Prostaglandins II
Antihypertensive Drugs: Miscellaneous II
Serotoninergic System and Drug Interaction
Nigrostriatal System I - Circling Behaviour Role of the Gaba
GABA I
Comparative Pharmacokinetics in Man and Animals
Biotransformation Mechanisms: Covalent Binding
Schizophrenia and Antischizophrenic Drugs
Angiotensin II
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Inflammation - Antiinflammatory Drugs
Platelets
Histamine
Behavior and Learning
Prostaglandins (CY - Kidney)
Prostaglandins (Muscle)
Prostaglandins (CNS)
Prostaglandins (Synthesis Metabolism)
Antibiotics
Noon
Invited Lectures
Pharmacology of Lysosomes
Gabaergic Component in the Action of Neurotropic Drugs
Antischizophrenic Drugs: Membrane Receptor Sites of Action
Molecular Mechanisms in the Modulation of Catecholamine Release from Adrenal Medulla
Afternoon
Symposia
Membrane Receptors in Eucaryotic Cells (Part II)
Surveillance of Drugs in Therapeutic Use
Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis
Seminar On Methods
Stable Isotopes and Application to Pharmacology
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Platelets
Immunopharmacology
Cardiovascular Physiology
Betablockers: Clinical Pharmacology
Serotonin - Metabolism
Benzodiazepines
Morphine and Antagonist: Biochemical Effects
GABA II
Peripheral Dopaminergic Receptors
Toxicology and Antidotes
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Catecholamines: Metabolism
Catecholamines: Transmission and Miscellaneous
Perinatal Pharmacology
Pharmacology, Miscellaneous
cAMP,cGMP
Friday Morning
Symposia
Gaba: Simple Molecule with Complex Functions
Toxicology and Pharmacology of Topical Applications
Seminar On Methods
Evaluation of cAMP and cGMP
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Prostaglandins - Cardiovascular Pharmacology
Antiarrhythmics - Betastimulants - Clinical Pharmacology
Catecholamine: Biosynthesis - Turn-Over - Depletion
Anticonvulsants
Nigrostriatal System II
Perinatal Pharmacokinetics
Clinical Pharmacology: Antidepressants and Other Drugs II
Animal Pharmacokinetics II
Drug Induction Or Inhibition in Animals II
Drugs and Liver
Electropharmacology
Brain Dopaminergic Receptors
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Serotonin
Cardiovascular: Clinical Pharmacology
Cardiovascular: Animal Pharmacology
Betablockers Animal and Clinical Pharmacology
Hypertension
Noon
Invited Lectures
Regulation of Catecholamine Neurotransmitters, Metabolism and ß-Adrenergic Receptors
Theoretical Considerations Concerning Drug Treatment of Dysrhythmias Due to Coronary Insufficiency
Drug Receptor Interactions: The Example of Beta-Lactam Antibiotics
Psychotropic Activity of Drugs and Striatum
Afternoon
Symposia
Pharmacology of Neurotransmitters: New Vistas
Clinical Implications of Plasma Protein Binding of Drugs
Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in The Regulation of Muscular Tissue Function
Seminar On Methods
Micropharmacology: in Vivo Study of Pharmacological Effects On The Structure and Function of Various Tissues in Man and Animals by Quantitative Micromethods
Free Communications - Oral Presentation
Anaphylaxis - Cellular Reactions
Inotropic Drugs
Hypertension: Clinical Pharmacology
Norepinephrine: Release
Antipsychotics, Hypnotics, General Anesthetics
Thermic Regulation
Human Pharmacokinetics II
Drug Induction Or Inhibition in Man
Adverse Reactions and Drugs Monitoring
Toxicology
Pharmacokinetic and Various Diseases
Free Communications - Poster Presentation
Cardiovascular Physiology: Betablockers
CV Receptors (Alpha and Beta)
Cerebral Blood Flow
Myocardial Ischemia and Antianginal Drugs
Antiarrhythmic Drugs
- No. of pages:
- 1026
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157252