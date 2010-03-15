Abstracts and Abstracting
1st Edition
A Genre and Set of Skills for the Twenty-First Century
Table of Contents
Definitions; The characteristics of the abstract; What does an abstractor have to know? The practice of abstracting: structure, processes and language; The practice of abstracting: examples; Beyond language and style; Conclusion.
Description
Despite their changing role, abstracts remain useful in the digital world. Highly beneficial to information professionals and researchers who work and publish in different fields, this book summarizes the most important and up-to-date theory of abstracting, as well as giving advice and examples for the practice of writing different kinds of abstracts. The book discusses the length, the functions and basic structure of abstracts, outlining a new approach to informative and indicative abstracts. The abstractors’ personality, their linguistic and non-linguistic knowledge and skills are also discussed with special attention.
Key Features
- Despite the relatively large number of textbooks on the topic there is no up-to-date book on abstracting in the English language
- In addition to providing a comprehensive coverage of the topic, the proposed book contains novel views - especially on informative and indicative abstracts
- The discussion is based on an interdisciplinary approach, blending the methods of library and information science and linguistics
Readership
Information professionals; Researchers who work and publish in different fields and write the author-abstracts of their own papers or write abstracts on papers written by someone else; English for Specific Purposes (ESP) practitioners, Technical writing teachers
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Tibor Koltay Author
Tibor Koltay, PhD, is Professor at the Department of Information and Library Studies of Szent István University, Hungary. In 2010, he published Abstracts and Abstracting. A Genre and Set of Skills for the Twenty-first Century with Chandos Publishing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Information and Library Studies, Szent István University, Hungary.