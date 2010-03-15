Abstracts and Abstracting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345176, 9781780630328

Abstracts and Abstracting

1st Edition

A Genre and Set of Skills for the Twenty-First Century

Authors: Tibor Koltay
eBook ISBN: 9781780630328
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345176
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 15th March 2010
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.50
44.63
65.95
56.06
85.00
72.25
91.82
78.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
85.00
72.25
52.50
44.63
65.95
56.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Definitions; The characteristics of the abstract; What does an abstractor have to know? The practice of abstracting: structure, processes and language; The practice of abstracting: examples; Beyond language and style; Conclusion.

Description

Despite their changing role, abstracts remain useful in the digital world. Highly beneficial to information professionals and researchers who work and publish in different fields, this book summarizes the most important and up-to-date theory of abstracting, as well as giving advice and examples for the practice of writing different kinds of abstracts. The book discusses the length, the functions and basic structure of abstracts, outlining a new approach to informative and indicative abstracts. The abstractors’ personality, their linguistic and non-linguistic knowledge and skills are also discussed with special attention.

Key Features

  • Despite the relatively large number of textbooks on the topic there is no up-to-date book on abstracting in the English language
  • In addition to providing a comprehensive coverage of the topic, the proposed book contains novel views - especially on informative and indicative abstracts
  • The discussion is based on an interdisciplinary approach, blending the methods of library and information science and linguistics

Readership

Information professionals; Researchers who work and publish in different fields and write the author-abstracts of their own papers or write abstracts on papers written by someone else; English for Specific Purposes (ESP) practitioners, Technical writing teachers

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630328
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345176

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Tibor Koltay Author

Tibor Koltay, PhD, is Professor at the Department of Information and Library Studies of Szent István University, Hungary. In 2010, he published Abstracts and Abstracting. A Genre and Set of Skills for the Twenty-first Century with Chandos Publishing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Department of Information and Library Studies, Szent István University, Hungary.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.