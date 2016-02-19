Absorption Spectra and Chemical Bonding in Complexes focuses on chemical bonding in transition group complexes and molecules, including molecular orbitals, absorption bands, and energy levels.

The book first outlines the history of chemical bonding, giving emphasis to different theories that paved the way for further studies in this field. The text then examines the energy levels of a configuration and molecular orbitals and microsymmetry.

The publication takes a look at the interelectronic repulsion in M.O. configurations, the characteristics of absorption bands, and spectrochemical series. Electron transfer spectra, energy levels in complexes with almost spherical symmetry, molecular orbitals lacking spherical symmetry, and chemical bonding are also discussed. The book examines the determination of complex species in solution and their formation constants; survey of the chemistry of heavy, metallic elements; and tables of absorption spectra.

The manuscript is a dependable source of data for physicists and group theorists interested in absorption spectra and chemical bonding.