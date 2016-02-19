Absorption Spectra and Chemical Bonding in Complexes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080096278, 9781483184654

Absorption Spectra and Chemical Bonding in Complexes

1st Edition

Authors: C. K. Jørgensen
eBook ISBN: 9781483184654
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 368
Description

Absorption Spectra and Chemical Bonding in Complexes focuses on chemical bonding in transition group complexes and molecules, including molecular orbitals, absorption bands, and energy levels.

The book first outlines the history of chemical bonding, giving emphasis to different theories that paved the way for further studies in this field. The text then examines the energy levels of a configuration and molecular orbitals and microsymmetry.

The publication takes a look at the interelectronic repulsion in M.O. configurations, the characteristics of absorption bands, and spectrochemical series. Electron transfer spectra, energy levels in complexes with almost spherical symmetry, molecular orbitals lacking spherical symmetry, and chemical bonding are also discussed. The book examines the determination of complex species in solution and their formation constants; survey of the chemistry of heavy, metallic elements; and tables of absorption spectra.

The manuscript is a dependable source of data for physicists and group theorists interested in absorption spectra and chemical bonding.

Table of Contents


Chapter

Preface

List of Symbols

1 Historical Introduction

2 Orbitals in Atomic Spectroscopy

3 The Energy Levels of a Configuration

4 Molecular Orbitals and Microsymmetry

5 The Interelectronic Repulsion in M.O. Configurations

6 Characteristics of Absorption Bands

7 The Spectrochemical Series

8 The Nephelauxetic Series

9 Electron Transfer Spectra

10 Energy Levels in Complexes with Almost Spherical Symmetry

11 Molecular Orbitals Distinctly Lacking Spherical Symmetry

12 Chemical Bonding

13 Determination of Complex Species in Solution and their Formation Constants

14 Survey of the Chemistry of the Heavy, Metallic Elements

15 Tables of Some Absorption Spectra

16 What is the Use of Absorption Spectra?

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184654

About the Author

C. K. Jørgensen

