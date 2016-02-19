Absorption and Dispersion of Ultrasonic Waves
Absorption and Dispersion of Ultrasonic Waves focuses on the influence of ultrasonics on molecular processes in liquids and gases, including hydrodynamics, energy exchange, and chemical reactions.
The book first offers information on the Stokes-Navier equations of hydrodynamics, as well as equations of motion, viscosity, formal introduction of volume viscosity, and linearized wave equation for a nonviscous fluid. The manuscript then ponders on energy exchange between internal and external degrees of freedom as relaxation phenomenon; effect of slow energy exchange on sound propagation; different ways of evaluating the dispersion curve; and exact calculation of absorption and dispersion.
The text examines the effects of chemical reactions, thermodynamic theory of relaxation, and mixtures. The book also evaluates the absorption of high intensity sound waves, ratio of relaxation absorption to classical absorption at maximum, and gas mixtures. Discussions also focus on translational relaxation in monatomic gases, linear triatomic molecules, and results for rotational relaxation.
The manuscript is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the absorption and dispersion of ultrasonic waves.
Preface
List of Notations
Introduction
A. General Theory of Relaxation in Fluids
I. The Stokes-Navier Equations of Hydrodynamics
1. The State of the Fluid
2. The Equations of Motion
3. The Linearized Hydrodynamic Equations
4. Thermodynamic Discussion of the Compressibility
5. The Linearized Wave Equation for a Nonviscous Fluid
6. Viscosity
7. The Stokes-Navier Equation. "Classical" Sound Absorption
8. Formal Introduction of Volume Viscosity
II. General Considerations on Relaxation
9. General Discussion of Resonance and Relaxation Phenomena
10. Energy Exchange between Internal and External Degrees of Freedom as Relaxation Phenomenon
11. The Effect of Slow Energy Exchange on Sound Propagation
12. Discussion of the Dispersion Equation
13. Different Ways of Evaluating the Dispersion Curve
14. The Absorption Curve
15. Continuation of the Discussion of Absorption
16. Continuation of the Discussion of Absorption and Dispersion: Kneser's Expression. Calculation of Ceff
17. Exact Calculation of Absorption and Dispersion
18. Dependence on τ. Summary of Characteristic Times
19. Exchange of Energy and Relaxation Equation
20. General Discussion of the Case in Which More Than One Relaxation Time Exists
21. The Excitation of Different Degrees of Freedom Which Behave like a Group
of Parallel Reactions
22. Excitations of Different Degrees of Freedom Which Behave like Chemical Reactions in Series. Classical Theory
23. Excitation in Series, with Exchange with Translational Energy (Quantum Theory)
24. The Solution of the General Equations of Excitation in Series
25. Relation of Dispersion and Absorption if More Than One Relaxation Time Is Present. General Shape of the Curves
26. Mixtures
27. The Effect of Chemical Reactions
28. Discussion of Special Cases. Various Orders of the Reaction
29. Continuation of Discussion. Different Values of V and H'
30. Does the "Volume Viscosity" Provide Actual Stresses, Even if the Relaxation Phenomenon is the Slow Energy Exchange with Internal Degrees of Freedom or a Chemical Reaction?
31. Thermodynamic Theory of Relaxation
III. Special Topics
32. Scattering
33. Absorption of High Intensity Sound Waves
B. Gases
IV. Application of the General Formulas to Gases
34. Application of Previous Equations to Ideal Gases
35. Correction for Nonideality of the Gas
36. Viscosity and Relaxation Time for Translational Energy
37. Assumption That Only Binary Collisions are Effective
38. Low Frequency Absorption. Ratio of Relaxation Absorption to Classical Absorption at Maximum
39. Gas Mixtures
40. Triple Collisions in Pure Gases and in Mixtures
41. Additional Absorption in Mixtures
V. Experimental Methods to Determine Velocity and Absorption of Ultrasonic Waves in Gases
42. Methods for Low Frequencies
43. The Ultrasonic Interferometer
44. Miscellaneous Methods
45. Aerodynamical Methods
46. Direct Methods for Measuring Absorption and Relaxation Time
VI. Experimental Results in Molecules Without Electronic Excitation
47. Translational Relaxation in Monatomic Gases
48. Methods to Determine Rotational Relaxation Time
49. Results for Rotational Relaxation
50. Oxygen, Nitrogen, Air
51. Other Diatomic Molecules
52. Linear Triatomic Molecules
53. Nonlinear Triatomic Molecules and Four Atomic Molecules
54. Large Molecules
VII. Theory of Vibrational and Rotational Energy Exchange
65. Introductory Remarks
56. The Theory of Landau and Teller (Classical)
67. Fundamental Quantum Consideration
58. Inelastic Scattering for an Exponential Interaction Potential
59. Introduction of a Better Interaction Potential
60. Tridimensional Case
61. Discussion of Scattering
62. Conclusion of the Tridimensional Calculation
63. Some Numerical Data. Effect of Molecular Frequency on Low Frequency Absorption
64. Simultaneous' Transitions in Rotational, Vibrational, and Translational Energy
65. Polyatomic Molecules. More Than One Vibrations Is Involved. Complex Collisions
66. Numerical Results for Diatomic and Linear Triatomic Molecules
67. Further Numerical Discussion of the Effect of Impurities, of Complex Collisions, and of Exact Resonance
68. Polyatomic Molecules: Methane and Chlorinated Methanes
69. Theory of Exchange of Rotational and Translational Energy
70. Energy Transfer and the Kinetics of Chemical Gas Reactions
71. Summary and Comparison of Theory and Experiment
C Liquids
VIII. General Review of Ultrasonic Absorption and Dispersion in Liquids
72. Classical Absorption
73. Absorption of Ultrasonic Waves in Liquids : The Situation in 1948. Pinkerton's Classification of Liquids
74. Developments Since 1948. Critical Review of Pinkerton's Classification
75. Velocity of Sound Waves of Ultrahigh Frequency (UHF)
IX. Experimental Methods to Determine Dispersion and Absorption of Ultrasonic Waves in Liquids
76. Methods for Low Frequencies
77. The Ultrasonic Interferometer
78. Pulse Methods
79. Mechanical Method: Radiation Pressure Measurements
80. Optical Methods
X. Review of Theories of Liquids
81. Introduction
82. Connection with Internal Pressure. Theory of Jäger
83. Heat Produced by Friction. Number of Collisions
84. Cubic Cell Model. Available Volume
85. Spherical Cell Model. "Free Volume" According to Thermodynamics
86. Spherical Cell Model. The Motion Treated as Simple Harmonic Motion
87. The Distribution Function; Calculation of η and η'
88. The Relaxation Time of the Distribution. Green's Theory
89. Brillouin's Theory of Viscosity
90. Eyring's Theory of Viscosity
91. The Theory of Bulk Viscosity by Gierer and Wirtz
92. Theory of Relaxation Time. Theory of Absolute Reaction Rates
XI. Kneser Liquids
93. Discussion of Specific Heats in Nonassociated Organic Liquids with Molecules of Moderate Size
94. A Cooperative Theory of Relaxation Time for Kneser Liquids
95. Comparison of Relaxation Time in the Gaseous and Liquid States. Thermal Relaxation as due to Interaction between a Pair of Molecules
96. Temperature Dependence of the Absorption in Kneser Liquids
97. Carbon Disulfide CS2
98. Relaxation due to Rotational Isomerism
99. Liquid Mixtures
XII. Associated Liquids and Liquids with High Viscosity
100. The Theory of Hall
101. Eucken's Theory of the Constitution of Water
102. The Effect of Pressure on Sound Absorption in Water
103. The Associated Liquids (Other than Water) and the Glassy State
104. Elastic Moduli of Liquids
105. Distribution of Relaxation Times
106. Absorption and Dispersion Measurements in Glycerol
107. Absorption and Dispersion in η-Propyl Alcohol
108. Transversal or Shear Waves in Liquids
109. Compressional Relaxation in Associated Liquids. Comparison with Shear Relaxation
110. Velocity Dispersion in Associated Liquids
111. Numerical Relationships Between the Moduli
112. The Temperature Dependence of Elastic Moduli of Liquids
113. The Origin of Volume Viscosity in Associated Liquids
114. The Relation of Ultrasonic and Dielectric Relaxation Times
115. Ultrasonic Hysteresis at High Frequencies
116. Dissociation of Dimers: Acetic and Propionic Acids
117. Mixtures Containing Associated Liquids
118. Effect of Pressure on Ultrasonic Relaxation in Liquids
Author Index
Subject Index
