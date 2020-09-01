A) Abiotic stress responses and tolerance

1. Abiotic stress and legumes: an overview

2. Heavy metal toxicity regulation in legumes

3. Salinity and its tolerance strategies in legumes

4. Regulation of drought stress in legumes

5. Regulation of flood stress in legumes

6. Regulation of temperature stress in legumes

7. Plant responses to radiation stress and its adaptive mechanisms

8. Ozone toxicity and its regulation in legumes

9. Regulation of photosynthesis under abiotic stress

10. Regulation of the Calvin cycle under abiotic stress

11. Enzyme regulation under abiotic stress

12. Role of ROS in the regulation of abiotic stress

13. Sugars signalling associated gene network and abiotic stress tolerance

14. ROS homeostasis under abiotic stress

15. Root system behaviour and abiotic stress

16. Phytohormonal signalling under abiotic stress

17. Regulation of translation initiation under abiotic stress

18. Transcriptomic regulation of abiotic stress in legumes

20. Circadian regulation of abiotic stress tolerance in legumes

B) Management of abiotic stress and sustainability

1. Serotonin and melatonin and abiotic stress tolerance

2. Polyamines and abiotic stress tolerance in legumes

3. Role of sugars in the regulation of abiotic stress

4. Phytohormones and their metabolic engineering for abiotic stress

5. The roles of aquaporins in plant abiotic stress responses

6. Carbon dioxide enrichment and the productivity under abiotic stress

7. Genetic engineering for abiotic stress tolerance

8. Plant genes for abiotic stress

9. Small RNAs and abiotic stress tolerance

10. Micro RNAs and abiotic stress tolerance

11. Use of QTL in developing stress tolerance in legumes

12. Role of post-translational modifications of proteins under abiotic stress

13. Epigenetics and abiotic stress tolerance in legumes

14. Plant gene regulatory network and abiotic stress tolerance

15. Role of metabolites in abiotic stress tolerance

16. Proteomics and abiotic stress tolerance

17. Ionomics and abiotic stress tolerance

18. Abiotic stress tolerance in plants: System biology approach

19. Plant-microbes interactions in plants and stress tolerance

20. Recent development in plants varietal development for stress tolerance

21. Management of abiotic stress: Recent interventions