Abiotic Stress and Legumes
1st Edition
Tolerance and Management
Description
Abiotic Stress and Legumes: Tolerance and Management is the first book to focus on these important factors in legume productivity. As a primary and increasingly important food source, efficient legume productivity relies on the plant’s ability to effectively adapt to environmental challenges. The book takes a targeted approach to understanding the methods and means of ensuring survival and productivity of the legume plant. It illustrates the progress that has been made in managing abiotic stress effects in legumes, including the development of several varieties that show tolerance against abiotic stress with high yield using transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic and ionomic approaches.
Further, exogenous application of various stimulants, such as plant hormones, nutrients, sugars and polyamines has emerged as an alternative strategy to induce capability within legume plants to manage their productivity under abiotic stresses. This book thoroughly examines these emerging strategies and serves as an important resource for researchers, academicians, scientists, and those interested in enhancing their knowledge and aiding further research.
Key Features
- Explores the progress made in managing abiotic stress, specifically with high yield legumes
- Highlights the molecular mechanisms related to acclimation
- Presents proven strategies and emerging approaches to guide additional research
Readership
Researchers, Scientists Academicians, Agriculture industries, Universities Central research institutions
Table of Contents
A) Abiotic stress responses and tolerance
1. Abiotic stress and legumes: an overview
2. Heavy metal toxicity regulation in legumes
3. Salinity and its tolerance strategies in legumes
4. Regulation of drought stress in legumes
5. Regulation of flood stress in legumes
6. Regulation of temperature stress in legumes
7. Plant responses to radiation stress and its adaptive mechanisms
8. Ozone toxicity and its regulation in legumes
9. Regulation of photosynthesis under abiotic stress
10. Regulation of the Calvin cycle under abiotic stress
11. Enzyme regulation under abiotic stress
12. Role of ROS in the regulation of abiotic stress
13. Sugars signalling associated gene network and abiotic stress tolerance
14. ROS homeostasis under abiotic stress
15. Root system behaviour and abiotic stress
16. Phytohormonal signalling under abiotic stress
17. Regulation of translation initiation under abiotic stress
18. Transcriptomic regulation of abiotic stress in legumes
19. Regulation of translation initiation under abiotic stress
20. Circadian regulation of abiotic stress tolerance in legumes
B) Management of abiotic stress and sustainability
1. Serotonin and melatonin and abiotic stress tolerance
2. Polyamines and abiotic stress tolerance in legumes
3. Role of sugars in the regulation of abiotic stress
4. Phytohormones and their metabolic engineering for abiotic stress
5. The roles of aquaporins in plant abiotic stress responses
6. Carbon dioxide enrichment and the productivity under abiotic stress
7. Genetic engineering for abiotic stress tolerance
8. Plant genes for abiotic stress
9. Small RNAs and abiotic stress tolerance
10. Micro RNAs and abiotic stress tolerance
11. Use of QTL in developing stress tolerance in legumes
12. Role of post-translational modifications of proteins under abiotic stress
13. Epigenetics and abiotic stress tolerance in legumes
14. Plant gene regulatory network and abiotic stress tolerance
15. Role of metabolites in abiotic stress tolerance
16. Proteomics and abiotic stress tolerance
17. Ionomics and abiotic stress tolerance
18. Abiotic stress tolerance in plants: System biology approach
19. Plant-microbes interactions in plants and stress tolerance
20. Recent development in plants varietal development for stress tolerance
21. Management of abiotic stress: Recent interventions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153550
About the Editor
Vijay Pratap Singh
Dr. Singh obtained his PhD from the University of Allahabad on topic "Oxidative stress and antioxidant system in some cyanobacteria simultaneously exposed to UV-B and heavy metal." He has authored 102 publications, as well as editorials in reputed journals. His area of research interest is the role of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulphide signalling in the regulation of abiotic stress in plants. Dr. Singh is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chaudhary Mahadeo Prasad College, Allahabad, UP, India
Samiksha Singh
Samiksha Singh is working as a D.Phil. research scholar in Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, India. She has obtained her M.Sc. degree in Environmental Science from Lucknow University. Her area of research interest is management of abiotic stress in plants using biochemical and molecular approach.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scholar, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, India
Durgesh Kumar Tripathi
Dr. Tripathi has authored 105 publications in reputed journals, and most of them are based on management of abiotic stress by the addition of silicon. His research interest is the impact of ROS on structural, biochemical, and molecular changes in crop plants under Si nutrition. He is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Amity Institute of Organic Agriculture, Amity University, Noida, UP, India
Sheo Mohan Prasad
Professor Prasad obtained his academic degrees from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India. He has authored 150 scientific publications. His main areas of research are the physiology and biochemistry of plants, and cyanobacteria under abiotic stresses (e.g., UV-B, heavy metals, pesticides, temperature, salinity, high light), with special reference to abiotic stress management. Professor Prasad is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ranjan Plant Physiology and Biochemistry Laboratory, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allabad, UP, India
Renu Bhardwaj
Devendra Kumar Chauhan
Professor Chauhan has authored 150 scientific publications. His research interest is the role of Si nutrition in the management of abiotic stress in plants. He is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, D. D. Pant Interdisciplinary Research Laboratory, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, UP, India