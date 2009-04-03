Abernathy's Surgical Secrets
6th Edition
Authors: Alden Harken
Paperback ISBN: 9788131224649
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd April 2009
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 3rd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131224649
About the Author
Alden Harken
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francosco, CA; Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco-East Bay, Oakland, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.