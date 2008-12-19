Abernathy's Surgical Secrets - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057110, 9780323074759

Abernathy's Surgical Secrets

6th Edition

Authors: Alden Harken Ernest Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780323074759
Paperback ISBN: 9780323057110
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th December 2008
Page Count: 534
Description

The new edition of this leading volume in the Secrets Series® offers the very latest overview of surgical practice. A two-color page layout, question-and-answer approach, and a list of the “Top 100 Secrets” in surgery gives you the perfect concise board review or handy clinical reference, while updated coverage throughout equips you with all of the most current and essential knowledge in the field. Valuable pearls, tips, and memory aids make this the perfect resource for a fast surgical review or reference.

  • Uses bulleted lists, tables, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
  • Includes pearls, tips, and memory aids, making it perfect as a handy surgical review for board exams or clinical reference.
  • Covers all of today’s most common surgical procedures and techniques.
  • Presents a “Controversies” section in many chapters that highlights the pros and cons of selected procedures and approaches.
  • Features a compact trim size for enhanced portability.

Alden Harken Author

Professor of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francosco, CA; Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco-East Bay, Oakland, CA

Ernest Moore Author

Professor and Vice-Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Chief of Surgery, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, CO

