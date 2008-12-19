Abernathy's Surgical Secrets
6th Edition
Description
The new edition of this leading volume in the Secrets Series® offers the very latest overview of surgical practice. A two-color page layout, question-and-answer approach, and a list of the “Top 100 Secrets” in surgery gives you the perfect concise board review or handy clinical reference, while updated coverage throughout equips you with all of the most current and essential knowledge in the field. Valuable pearls, tips, and memory aids make this the perfect resource for a fast surgical review or reference.
Key Features
- Uses bulleted lists, tables, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
- Includes pearls, tips, and memory aids, making it perfect as a handy surgical review for board exams or clinical reference.
- Covers all of today’s most common surgical procedures and techniques.
- Presents a “Controversies” section in many chapters that highlights the pros and cons of selected procedures and approaches.
- Features a compact trim size for enhanced portability.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 19th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074759
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323057110
About the Authors
Alden Harken Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francosco, CA; Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco-East Bay, Oakland, CA
Ernest Moore Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chairman, Department of Surgery, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Chief of Surgery, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, CO