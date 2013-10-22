Abeloff's Clinical Oncology
5th Edition
Practical and clinically focused, Abeloff’s Clinical Oncology is a trusted medical reference book designed to capture the latest scientific discoveries and their implications for cancer diagnosis and management of cancer in the most accessible manner possible. Abeloff’s equips everyone involved - from radiologists and oncologists to surgeons and nurses - to collaborate effectively and provide the best possible cancer care.
- Select the most appropriate tests and imaging studies for cancer diagnosis and staging of each type of cancer, and manage your patients in the most effective way possible by using all of the latest techniques and approaches in oncology.
- Enhance your understanding of complex concepts with a color art program that highlights key points and illustrates relevant scientific and clinical problems.
Table of Contents
Part I: Science of Clinical Oncology
Section A. Biology and Cancer
1 Molecular Tools in Cancer Research
2 Intracellular Signaling
3 The Cellular Microenvironment and Metastases
4 Control of the Cell Cycle
5 Pathophysiology of Cancer Cell Death
6 Cancer Immunology
7 Stem Cells, Cell Differentiation, and Cancer
8 Vascular and Interstitital Biology of Tumors
Section B. Genesis of Cancer
9 Environmental Factors
10 DNA Damage Response Pathways and Cancer
11 Viruses and Human Cancer
12 Genetic Factors: Hereditary Cancer Predisposition Syndromes
13 Genetic and Epigenetic Changes in Cancer
14 Immunodeficiency and Cancer
Section C. Diagnosing Cancer
15 Flow Cytometry in Oncologic Diagnosis
16 WHO Classification of Hematologic Malignancies
17 Pathology, Biomarkers, and Molecular Diagnostics
18 Imaging
Section D. Preventing and Treating Cancer
19 Biostatistics and Bioinformatics in Clinical Trials
20 Structures Supporting Cancer Clinical Trials
21 Oncology and Healthcare Policy
22 Discovery and Characterization of Cancer Genetic Susceptibility Alleles
23 Cancer Prevention, Screening, and Early Detection
24 Nicotine Dependence: Current Treatments and Future Directions
25 Surgical Interventions in Cancer
26 Establishing and Maintaining Vascular Access
27 Basics of Radiation Therapy
28 Therapeutic Targeting of Cancer Cells: Era of Molecularly Targeted Agents
29 Cancer Pharmacology
30 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
31 Gene Therapy in Oncology
32 Therapeutic Antibodies and Immunologic Conjugates
33 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Part II: Problems Common to Cancer and its Therapy
Section A. Hematologic Problems and Infections
34 Disorders of Blood Cell Production in Clinical Oncology
35 Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Cancer-Associated Venous Thromboembolism
36 Infection in the Patient with Cancer
Section B. Metabolic and Paraneoplastic Syndromes
37 Hypercalcemia
38 Tumor Lysis Syndrome
39 Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes
40 Cancer-Related Pain
41 Cancer Cachexia
42 Nausea and Vomiting
43 Oral Complications
44 Dermatologic Toxicities of Anticancer Therapy
45 Fatigue
46 Caring for Patients at the End of Life
Section C. Local Effects of Cancer and Its Metastasis
47 Acute Abdomen, Bowel/Billiary Obstruction, and Fistula
48 Superior Vena Cava Syndrome
49 Spinal Cord Compression
50 Brain Metastases and Neoplastic Meningitis
51 Bone Metastases
52 Lung Metastases
53 Liver Metastases
54 Malignant Effusions
Section D. Complications of Therapy
55 Rehabilitation of Individuals with Cancer
56 Survivorship
57 Neurologic Complications
58 Pulmonary Complications of Anticancer Treatment
59 Cardiac Effects of Cancer Therapy
60 Reproductive Complications
61 Endocrine Complications
62 Second Malignant Neoplasms
Section E. Special Populations
63 Cancer in the Elderly: Biology, Prevention, and Treatment
64 Special Issues in Pregnancy
65 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and Cancer
Part III: Specific Malignancies
66 Cancer of the Central Nervous System
67 Eye, Orbit, and Adnexal Structures
68 Cancer of the Head and Neck
69 Melanoma
70 Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers: Basal Cell and Squamous Cell Carcinomas
71 Cancer of the Endocrine System
72 Cancer of the Lung: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer
73 Diseases of the Pleura and Mediastinum
74 Cancer of the Esophagus
75 Cancer of the Stomach and Gastroesophageal Junction
76 Cancer of the Small Bowel
77 Colorectal Cancer
78 Cancer of the Rectum
79 Cancer of the Anal Canal
80 Liver and Bile Duct Cancer
81 Carcinoma of the Pancreas
82 Cancer of the Kidney
83 Bladder Cancer
84 Prostate Cancer
85 Cancer of the Penis
86 Testicular Cancer
87 Cancers of the Cervix, Vulva, and Vagina
88 Uterine Cancer
89 Cancers Arising in the Ovary
90 Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
91 Cancer of the Breast
92 Sarcomas of Bone
93 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue
94 Carcinoma of Unknown Primary
95 Pediatric Solid Tumors
96 Childhood Leukemia
97 Childhood Lymphoma
98 Acute Leukemias in Adults
99 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
100 Myeloproliferative Disorders
101 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
102 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
103 Hairy Cell Leukemia
104 Multiple Myeloma and Related Disorders
105 Hodgkin Lymphoma 106
106 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
107 Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphoma
108 Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma
- No. of pages:
- 2224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455728657
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728817
John Niederhuber
Executive Vice President, Inova Health System; CEO and Director, Inova Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute; CEO Inova Translational Medicine Institute, Falls Church, Virginia; Professor, Oncology and Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network, Baltimore, Maryland
James Armitage
Joe Shapiro Professor of Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska
James Doroshow
Bethesda, Maryland
Michael Kastan
Executive Director, Duke Cancer Institute; William W. Shingleton Professor, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Durham, North Carolina
Joel Tepper
Hector MacLean Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina