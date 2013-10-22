Abeloff's Clinical Oncology

Part I: Science of Clinical Oncology

Section A. Biology and Cancer

1 Molecular Tools in Cancer Research

2 Intracellular Signaling

3 The Cellular Microenvironment and Metastases

4 Control of the Cell Cycle

5 Pathophysiology of Cancer Cell Death

6 Cancer Immunology

7 Stem Cells, Cell Differentiation, and Cancer

8 Vascular and Interstitital Biology of Tumors

Section B. Genesis of Cancer

9 Environmental Factors

10 DNA Damage Response Pathways and Cancer

11 Viruses and Human Cancer

12 Genetic Factors: Hereditary Cancer Predisposition Syndromes

13 Genetic and Epigenetic Changes in Cancer

14 Immunodeficiency and Cancer

Section C. Diagnosing Cancer

15 Flow Cytometry in Oncologic Diagnosis

16 WHO Classification of Hematologic Malignancies

17 Pathology, Biomarkers, and Molecular Diagnostics

18 Imaging

Section D. Preventing and Treating Cancer

19 Biostatistics and Bioinformatics in Clinical Trials

20 Structures Supporting Cancer Clinical Trials

21 Oncology and Healthcare Policy

22 Discovery and Characterization of Cancer Genetic Susceptibility Alleles

23 Cancer Prevention, Screening, and Early Detection

24 Nicotine Dependence: Current Treatments and Future Directions

25 Surgical Interventions in Cancer

26 Establishing and Maintaining Vascular Access

27 Basics of Radiation Therapy

28 Therapeutic Targeting of Cancer Cells: Era of Molecularly Targeted Agents

29 Cancer Pharmacology

30 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

31 Gene Therapy in Oncology

32 Therapeutic Antibodies and Immunologic Conjugates

33 Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Part II: Problems Common to Cancer and its Therapy

Section A. Hematologic Problems and Infections

34 Disorders of Blood Cell Production in Clinical Oncology

35 Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Cancer-Associated Venous Thromboembolism

36 Infection in the Patient with Cancer

Section B. Metabolic and Paraneoplastic Syndromes

37 Hypercalcemia

38 Tumor Lysis Syndrome

39 Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes

40 Cancer-Related Pain

41 Cancer Cachexia

42 Nausea and Vomiting

43 Oral Complications

44 Dermatologic Toxicities of Anticancer Therapy

45 Fatigue

46 Caring for Patients at the End of Life

Section C. Local Effects of Cancer and Its Metastasis

47 Acute Abdomen, Bowel/Billiary Obstruction, and Fistula

48 Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

49 Spinal Cord Compression

50 Brain Metastases and Neoplastic Meningitis

51 Bone Metastases

52 Lung Metastases

53 Liver Metastases

54 Malignant Effusions

Section D. Complications of Therapy

55 Rehabilitation of Individuals with Cancer

56 Survivorship

57 Neurologic Complications

58 Pulmonary Complications of Anticancer Treatment

59 Cardiac Effects of Cancer Therapy

60 Reproductive Complications

61 Endocrine Complications

62 Second Malignant Neoplasms

Section E. Special Populations

63 Cancer in the Elderly: Biology, Prevention, and Treatment

64 Special Issues in Pregnancy

65 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and Cancer

Part III: Specific Malignancies

66 Cancer of the Central Nervous System

67 Eye, Orbit, and Adnexal Structures

68 Cancer of the Head and Neck

69 Melanoma

70 Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers: Basal Cell and Squamous Cell Carcinomas

71 Cancer of the Endocrine System

72 Cancer of the Lung: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer

73 Diseases of the Pleura and Mediastinum

74 Cancer of the Esophagus

75 Cancer of the Stomach and Gastroesophageal Junction

76 Cancer of the Small Bowel

77 Colorectal Cancer

78 Cancer of the Rectum

79 Cancer of the Anal Canal

80 Liver and Bile Duct Cancer

81 Carcinoma of the Pancreas

82 Cancer of the Kidney

83 Bladder Cancer

84 Prostate Cancer

85 Cancer of the Penis

86 Testicular Cancer

87 Cancers of the Cervix, Vulva, and Vagina

88 Uterine Cancer

89 Cancers Arising in the Ovary

90 Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

91 Cancer of the Breast

92 Sarcomas of Bone

93 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue

94 Carcinoma of Unknown Primary

95 Pediatric Solid Tumors

96 Childhood Leukemia

97 Childhood Lymphoma

98 Acute Leukemias in Adults

99 Myelodysplastic Syndromes

100 Myeloproliferative Disorders

101 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

102 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

103 Hairy Cell Leukemia

104 Multiple Myeloma and Related Disorders

105 Hodgkin Lymphoma 106

106 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

107 Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphoma

108 Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma