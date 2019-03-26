Abeloff's Clinical Oncology
6th Edition
Easily accessible and clinically focused, Abeloff's Clinical Oncology, 6th Edition, covers recent advances in our understanding of the pathophysiology of cancer, cellular and molecular causes of cancer initiation and progression, new and emerging therapies, current trials, and much more. Masterfully authored by an international team of leading cancer experts, it offers clear, practical coverage of everything from basic science to multidisciplinary collaboration on diagnosis, staging, treatment and follow up.
Table of Contents
Abeloff’s Clinical Oncology Sixth Edition
PART I: SCIENCE AND CLINCIAL ONCOLOGY
SECTION A: BIOLOGY AND CANCER
1. Molecular Tools in Cancer Research
2. Intracellular Signaling
3. The Cellular Microenvironment and Metastases
4. Control of the Cell Cycle
5. The Pathophysiology of Cancer Cell Death
6. Cancer Immunology
7. Stem Cells, Cell Differentiation, and Cancer
8. Vascular and Interstitial Biology of Tumors
9. Cancer Metabolism
SECTION B: GENESIS OF CANCER
10. Environmental Factors
11. DNA Damage Response Pathways and Cancer
12. Viruses and Human Cancer
13. Genetic Factors: Hereditary Cancer Predisposition Syndromes
14. Genetic and Epigenetic Changes in Cancer
SECTION C: DIAGNOSIS OF CANCER
15. Pathology, Biomarkers, and Molecular Diagnostics
16. Imaging
SECTION D: CLINICAL TRIALS
17. Biostatistics and Bioinformatics in Clinical Trials
18. Trial Design
19. Structures Supporting Cancer Clinical Trials
20. Oncology and Health Care Policy
SECTION E: PREVENTION AND EARLY DETECTION
21. Discovery and Characterization of Cancer Genetic Susceptibility Alleles
22. Lifestyle and Cancer Prevention
23. Cancer Screening and Early Detection
24. Nicotine Dependence: Current Treatments and Future Directions
SECTION F: TREATMENT
25. Cancer Pharmacology
26. Therapeutic Targeting of Cancer Cells: Era of Molecularly Targeted Agents
27. Basics of Radiation Therapy
28. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
29. Gene Therapy in Oncology
30. Therapeutic Antibodies and Immunologic Conjugates
31. Complementary and Alternative Medicine
PART II: PROBLEMS COMMON TO CANCER AND THERAPY
SECTION A: HEMATOLOGIC PROBLEMS AND INFACTIONS
32. Disorders of Blood Cell Production in Clinical Oncology
33. Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Cancer-Related Venous Thrombosis
34. Infection in the Patient with Cancer
SECTION B: SYMPTOM MANAGEMENT
35. Hypercalcemia
36. Tumor Lysis Syndrome
37. Cancer-Related Pain
38. Cancer Cachexia
39. Nausea and Vomiting
SECTION C: TREATMENT COMPLICATIONS
40. Oral Complications
41. Dermatologic Toxicities of Anticancer Therapy
42. Cardiovascular Effects of Cancer Therapy
43. Reproductive Complications
44. Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes
45. Neurologic complications
46. Endocrine Complications
47. Pulmonary Complications of Anticancer Treatment
SECTION D: POST TREATMENT CONSIDERATIONS
48. Rehabilitation of Individuals with Cancer
49. Survivorship
50. Second Malignant Neoplasms
51. Caring for Patients at the End of Life
SECTION E: LOCAL EFFECTS OF CANCER AND ITS METASTASIS
52. Acute Abdomen, Bowel Obstruction, and Fistula
53. Superior Vena Cava Syndrome
54. Spinal Cord Compression
55. Brain Metastases and Neoplastic Meningitis
56. Bone Metastases
57. Lung Metastases
58. Liver Metastases
59. Malignancy-Related Effusions
SECTION F: SPECIAL POPULATIONS
60. Cancer in the Elderly: Biology, Prevention, and Treatment
61. Special Issues in Pregnancy
62. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection and Cancer
PART III: SPECIFIC MALIGNANCIES
SECTION A
63. Cancer of the Central Nervous System
SECTION B
64. Ocular Tumors
65. Cancer of the Head and Neck
SECTION C: SKIN
66. Melanoma
67. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers: Basal Cell and Squamous Cell Carcinomas
SECTION D: ENDOCRINE
68. Cancer of the Endocrine System
SECTION E: THORACIC
69. Cancer of the Lung: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer
70. Diseases of the Pleura and Mediastinum
71. Cancer of the Esophagus and Gastroesophageal Junction
SECTION F: GASTROINTESTINAL
72. Cancer of the Stomach and Gastroesophageal Junction
73. Cancer of the Small Bowel
74. Colon Cancer
75. Cancer of the Rectum
76. Cancer of the Anal Canal
77. Liver and Bile Duct Cancer
78. Carcinoma of the Pancreas
SECTION G: GENITOURINARY
79. Cancer of the Kidney
80. Carcinoma of the Bladder
81. Prostate Cancer
82. Cancer of the Penis
83. Testicular Cancer
SECTION H: GYNECOLOGICAL
84. Cancers of the Cervix, Vulva, and Vagina
85. Cancer of the Endometrium
86. Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes
87. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
88. Cancer of the Breast
SECTION I: SARCOMAS
89. Sarcomas of Bone
90. Sarcomas of Soft Tissue
SECTION J
91. Carcinoma of Unknown Primary
SECTION K: PEDIATRICS
92. Pediatric Solid Tumors
93. Childhood Leukemia
94. Childhood Lymphoma
SECTION L: HEMATOLOGICAL
95. Acute Leukemias in Adults
96. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
97. Myeloproliferative Disorders
98. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
99. Chronic Lymphoid Leukemias
100. Hairy Cell Leukemia
101. Multiple Myeloma and Related Disorders
102. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
103. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
104. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphoma
105. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma
- 2072
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 26th March 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323476744
- 9780323568166
- 9780323568159
John Niederhuber
Executive Vice President, Inova Health System; CEO and Director, Inova Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute; CEO Inova Translational Medicine Institute, Falls Church, Virginia; Professor, Oncology and Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network, Baltimore, Maryland
James Armitage
Joe Shapiro Professor of Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska
James Doroshow
Bethesda, Maryland
Michael Kastan
Executive Director, Duke Cancer Institute; William W. Shingleton Professor, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Durham, North Carolina
Joel Tepper
Hector MacLean Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina