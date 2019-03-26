Abeloff’s Clinical Oncology Sixth Edition

PART I: SCIENCE AND CLINCIAL ONCOLOGY

SECTION A: BIOLOGY AND CANCER

1. Molecular Tools in Cancer Research

2. Intracellular Signaling

3. The Cellular Microenvironment and Metastases

4. Control of the Cell Cycle

5. The Pathophysiology of Cancer Cell Death

6. Cancer Immunology

7. Stem Cells, Cell Differentiation, and Cancer

8. Vascular and Interstitial Biology of Tumors

9. Cancer Metabolism

SECTION B: GENESIS OF CANCER

10. Environmental Factors

11. DNA Damage Response Pathways and Cancer

12. Viruses and Human Cancer

13. Genetic Factors: Hereditary Cancer Predisposition Syndromes

14. Genetic and Epigenetic Changes in Cancer

SECTION C: DIAGNOSIS OF CANCER

15. Pathology, Biomarkers, and Molecular Diagnostics

16. Imaging

SECTION D: CLINICAL TRIALS

17. Biostatistics and Bioinformatics in Clinical Trials

18. Trial Design

19. Structures Supporting Cancer Clinical Trials

20. Oncology and Health Care Policy

SECTION E: PREVENTION AND EARLY DETECTION

21. Discovery and Characterization of Cancer Genetic Susceptibility Alleles

22. Lifestyle and Cancer Prevention

23. Cancer Screening and Early Detection

24. Nicotine Dependence: Current Treatments and Future Directions

SECTION F: TREATMENT

25. Cancer Pharmacology

26. Therapeutic Targeting of Cancer Cells: Era of Molecularly Targeted Agents

27. Basics of Radiation Therapy

28. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

29. Gene Therapy in Oncology

30. Therapeutic Antibodies and Immunologic Conjugates

31. Complementary and Alternative Medicine

PART II: PROBLEMS COMMON TO CANCER AND THERAPY

SECTION A: HEMATOLOGIC PROBLEMS AND INFACTIONS

32. Disorders of Blood Cell Production in Clinical Oncology

33. Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Cancer-Related Venous Thrombosis

34. Infection in the Patient with Cancer

SECTION B: SYMPTOM MANAGEMENT

35. Hypercalcemia

36. Tumor Lysis Syndrome

37. Cancer-Related Pain

38. Cancer Cachexia

39. Nausea and Vomiting

SECTION C: TREATMENT COMPLICATIONS

40. Oral Complications

41. Dermatologic Toxicities of Anticancer Therapy

42. Cardiovascular Effects of Cancer Therapy

43. Reproductive Complications

44. Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes

45. Neurologic complications

46. Endocrine Complications

47. Pulmonary Complications of Anticancer Treatment

SECTION D: POST TREATMENT CONSIDERATIONS

48. Rehabilitation of Individuals with Cancer

49. Survivorship

50. Second Malignant Neoplasms

51. Caring for Patients at the End of Life

SECTION E: LOCAL EFFECTS OF CANCER AND ITS METASTASIS

52. Acute Abdomen, Bowel Obstruction, and Fistula

53. Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

54. Spinal Cord Compression

55. Brain Metastases and Neoplastic Meningitis

56. Bone Metastases

57. Lung Metastases

58. Liver Metastases

59. Malignancy-Related Effusions

SECTION F: SPECIAL POPULATIONS

60. Cancer in the Elderly: Biology, Prevention, and Treatment

61. Special Issues in Pregnancy

62. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection and Cancer

PART III: SPECIFIC MALIGNANCIES

SECTION A

63. Cancer of the Central Nervous System

SECTION B

64. Ocular Tumors

65. Cancer of the Head and Neck

SECTION C: SKIN

66. Melanoma

67. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers: Basal Cell and Squamous Cell Carcinomas

SECTION D: ENDOCRINE

68. Cancer of the Endocrine System

SECTION E: THORACIC

69. Cancer of the Lung: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer

70. Diseases of the Pleura and Mediastinum

71. Cancer of the Esophagus and Gastroesophageal Junction

SECTION F: GASTROINTESTINAL

72. Cancer of the Stomach and Gastroesophageal Junction

73. Cancer of the Small Bowel

74. Colon Cancer

75. Cancer of the Rectum

76. Cancer of the Anal Canal

77. Liver and Bile Duct Cancer

78. Carcinoma of the Pancreas

SECTION G: GENITOURINARY

79. Cancer of the Kidney

80. Carcinoma of the Bladder

81. Prostate Cancer

82. Cancer of the Penis

83. Testicular Cancer

SECTION H: GYNECOLOGICAL

84. Cancers of the Cervix, Vulva, and Vagina

85. Cancer of the Endometrium

86. Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes

87. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

88. Cancer of the Breast

SECTION I: SARCOMAS

89. Sarcomas of Bone

90. Sarcomas of Soft Tissue

SECTION J

91. Carcinoma of Unknown Primary

SECTION K: PEDIATRICS

92. Pediatric Solid Tumors

93. Childhood Leukemia

94. Childhood Lymphoma

SECTION L: HEMATOLOGICAL

95. Acute Leukemias in Adults

96. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

97. Myeloproliferative Disorders

98. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

99. Chronic Lymphoid Leukemias

100. Hairy Cell Leukemia

101. Multiple Myeloma and Related Disorders

102. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

103. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

104. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous B-Cell Lymphoma

105. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma