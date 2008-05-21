Abeloff's Clinical Oncology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443066948, 9781437720563

Abeloff's Clinical Oncology

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Martin Abeloff James Armitage John Niederhuber Michael Kastan W. McKenna
eBook ISBN: 9781437720563
eBook ISBN: 9781416065838
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st May 2008
Page Count: 2592
Carrying on the tradition established by its founding editor, the late Dr. Martin Abeloff, the 4th Edition of this respected reference synthesizes all of the latest oncology knowledge in one practical, clinically focused, easy-to-use volume. It incorporates basic science, pathology, diagnosis, management, outcomes, rehabilitation, and prevention – all in one convenient resource – equipping you to overcome your toughest clinical challenges. What's more, you can access the complete contents of this Expert Consult title online, and tap into its unparalleled guidance wherever and whenever you need it most!

  • Equips you to select the most appropriate tests and imaging studies for diagnosing and staging each type of cancer, and manage your patients most effectively using all of the latest techniques and approaches.
  • Explores all of the latest scientific discoveries' implications for cancer diagnosis and management.
  • Employs a multidisciplinary approach - with contributions from pathologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and surgical oncologists - for well-rounded perspectives on the problems you face.
  • Offers a user-friendly layout with a consistent chapter format • summary boxes • a full-color design • and more than 1,445 illustrations (1,200 in full color), to make reference easy and efficient.

Martin Abeloff

Eli Kennerly Marshall Jr. Professor and Chairman, Department of Oncology, The John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Oncologist-in-Chief, The John Hopkins Hospital and Health System, Baltimore, MD

James Armitage

Joe Shapiro Professor of Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska

John Niederhuber

Executive Vice President, Inova Health System; CEO and Director, Inova Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute; CEO Inova Translational Medicine Institute, Falls Church, Virginia; Professor, Oncology and Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network, Baltimore, Maryland

Michael Kastan

Executive Director, Duke Cancer Institute; William W. Shingleton Professor, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Durham, North Carolina

W. McKenna

Henry K. Pancoast Professor and Chairman, Radiation Oncology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, PA

