Abeloff's Clinical Oncology
4th Edition
Description
Carrying on the tradition established by its founding editor, the late Dr. Martin Abeloff, the 4th Edition of this respected reference synthesizes all of the latest oncology knowledge in one practical, clinically focused, easy-to-use volume. It incorporates basic science, pathology, diagnosis, management, outcomes, rehabilitation, and prevention – all in one convenient resource – equipping you to overcome your toughest clinical challenges. What's more, you can access the complete contents of this Expert Consult title online, and tap into its unparalleled guidance wherever and whenever you need it most!
Key Features
- Equips you to select the most appropriate tests and imaging studies for diagnosing and staging each type of cancer, and manage your patients most effectively using all of the latest techniques and approaches.
- Explores all of the latest scientific discoveries' implications for cancer diagnosis and management.
- Employs a multidisciplinary approach - with contributions from pathologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and surgical oncologists - for well-rounded perspectives on the problems you face.
- Offers a user-friendly layout with a consistent chapter format • summary boxes • a full-color design • and more than 1,445 illustrations (1,200 in full color), to make reference easy and efficient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 21st May 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720563
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065838
About the Author
Martin Abeloff
Affiliations and Expertise
Eli Kennerly Marshall Jr. Professor and Chairman, Department of Oncology, The John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Oncologist-in-Chief, The John Hopkins Hospital and Health System, Baltimore, MD
James Armitage
Affiliations and Expertise
Joe Shapiro Professor of Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska
John Niederhuber
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President, Inova Health System; CEO and Director, Inova Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute; CEO Inova Translational Medicine Institute, Falls Church, Virginia; Professor, Oncology and Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network, Baltimore, Maryland
Michael Kastan
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Duke Cancer Institute; William W. Shingleton Professor, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Durham, North Carolina
W. McKenna
Affiliations and Expertise
Henry K. Pancoast Professor and Chairman, Radiation Oncology, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, PA