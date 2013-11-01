Abeloff's Clinical Oncology Review E-Book
5th Edition
Description
Practical and clinically focused, Abeloff’s Clinical Oncology Review is designed to help you master the latest scientific discoveries and their implications for cancer diagnosis and management in the most accessible manner possible: on your favorite eReader! This new eBook, ideal for fast access and portability, equips you with the core knowledge you need to pass the oncology boards. It's your complete board review package!
Key Features
- Efficiently review the latest developments in cancer pharmacology, oncology and healthcare policy, survivorship in cancer, and many other timely topics, all in the convenience of an eBook – perfect for study on the go!
- Quickly and effortlessly access the core, distilled, scientific and clinical oncology know-how you need with key points from Abeloff's famed "Blue Boxes" at the beginning of each chapter.
- Test your mastery with 500 interactive multiple-choice oncology review questions and answers.
- Reinforce your knowledge with this ideal review companion to Abeloff's Clinical Oncology, 5th Edition (ISBN: 978-1-4557-2865-7).
- English
- © Saunders 2014
- 1st November 2013
- Saunders
- 9780323222112
About the Author
John Niederhuber
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President, Inova Health System; CEO and Director, Inova Comprehensive Cancer and Research Institute; CEO Inova Translational Medicine Institute, Falls Church, Virginia; Professor, Oncology and Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network, Baltimore, Maryland
James Armitage
Affiliations and Expertise
Joe Shapiro Professor of Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska
James Doroshow
James Doroshow

Bethesda, Maryland
Bethesda, Maryland
Michael Kastan
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Duke Cancer Institute; William W. Shingleton Professor, Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Durham, North Carolina
Joel Tepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Hector MacLean Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina