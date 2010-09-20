Abdominal Ultrasound - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069192, 9780080982465

Abdominal Ultrasound

3rd Edition

How, Why and When

Editors: Jane Smith (formerly Bates)
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069192
eBook ISBN: 9780080982465
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors
Preface
Abbreviations

Chapter 1 Optimizing the diagnostic information
Chapter 2 The normal hepato-biliary system
Chapter 3 Pathology of the gallbladder and biliary tree
Chapter 4 Pathology of the liver and portal venous system
Chapter 5 The pancreas
Chapter 6 Ultrasound of the spleen and lymphatic system
Chapter 7 Ultrasound of the renal tract
Chapter 8 Ultrasound of the retroperitoneum and gastrointestinal tract
Chapter 9 Ultrasound of the paediatric abdomen
Chapter 10 Ultrasound of the acute abdomen
Chapter 11 Interventional techniques

Bibliography, resources and further reading
Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443069192
eBook ISBN:
9780080982465

About the Editors

Jane Smith (formerly Bates) Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cons Practitioner, Ultrasound, Leeds, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.