Abdominal Ultrasound
3rd Edition
How, Why and When
Editors: Nicola Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9780080982465
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069192
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Abbreviations
Chapter 1 Optimizing the diagnostic information
Chapter 2 The normal hepato-biliary system
Chapter 3 Pathology of the gallbladder and biliary tree
Chapter 4 Pathology of the liver and portal venous system
Chapter 5 The pancreas
Chapter 6 Ultrasound of the spleen and lymphatic system
Chapter 7 Ultrasound of the renal tract
Chapter 8 Ultrasound of the retroperitoneum and gastrointestinal tract
Chapter 9 Ultrasound of the paediatric abdomen
Chapter 10 Ultrasound of the acute abdomen
Chapter 11 Interventional techniques
Bibliography, resources and further reading
Index
Details
