Abdominal Ultrasound - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069192, 9780080982465

Abdominal Ultrasound

3rd Edition

How, Why and When

Editors: Nicola Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9780080982465
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069192
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors
Preface
Abbreviations

Chapter 1 Optimizing the diagnostic information
Chapter 2 The normal hepato-biliary system
Chapter 3 Pathology of the gallbladder and biliary tree
Chapter 4 Pathology of the liver and portal venous system
Chapter 5 The pancreas
Chapter 6 Ultrasound of the spleen and lymphatic system
Chapter 7 Ultrasound of the renal tract
Chapter 8 Ultrasound of the retroperitoneum and gastrointestinal tract
Chapter 9 Ultrasound of the paediatric abdomen
Chapter 10 Ultrasound of the acute abdomen
Chapter 11 Interventional techniques

Bibliography, resources and further reading
Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780080982465
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443069192

About the Editors

Nicola Davidson Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.