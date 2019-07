Abdominal and Gastrointestinal Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 34-2

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, edited by Drs. Joseph Martinez and Autumn Graham, focuses on Abdominal and Gastrointestinal Emergencies. Articles include: Gastrointestinal Bleed; Abdominal pain in the Immuncompromised Patient Lower Abdominal Pain: Diverticulitis, Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Appendicitis;Acute Abdominal Pain in the Bariatric Surgery Patient;The Vomiting Patient: Bowel Obstruction, Cyclic Vomiting and Gastroparesis; Diarrhea; Non-abdominal Abdominal Pain;Evidence Based Approach to Abdominal Pain;Abdominal Pain in the Geriatric Patient; Abdominal Pain in Children; Evaluating the patient with Right upper quadrant abdominal pain, and more!