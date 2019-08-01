Abatement of Environmental Pollutants
1st Edition
Trends and Strategies
Description
Abatement of Environmental Pollutants: Trends and Strategies addresses new technologies and provides strategies for environmental scientists, microbiologists and biotechnologists to help solve problems associated with the treatment of industrial wastewater. The book helps readers solve pollution challenges using microorganisms in bioremediation technologies, including discussions on global technologies that have been adopted for the treatment of industrial wastewater and sections on the lack of proper management. Moreover, limited space, more stringent waste disposal regulations and public consciousness have made the present techniques expensive and impractical.
Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop sustainable management technologies for industries and municipalities. To remove the damaging effect of organic pollutants on the environment, various new technologies for their degradation have been recently discovered.
Key Features
- Covers bioremediation of petrochemical pollutants, such as Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Ethyl Benzene, and phenolic compound
- Includes discussions on genetic engineering microbes and their potential in pollution abatement
- Contains information on plant growth promoting bacteria and their role in environment management
Readership
Scientists and researchers in environmental science and pollution
Table of Contents
1. Recent trends in the degradation of organic pollutants
2. Environmental Fate of Organic Pollutants and effect on human health
3. Strategies for abatement of grossly polluting industries
4. Bioremedation of petrochemical pollutants (Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, Ethyl Benzene, phenolic compound, etc.)
5. Biodegradation of Dye stuff from and effluent released from dye industries
6.Genetic engineering microbes and their role in pollution abatement
7. Rizosphere remediation of organic pollutants
8. Phytoremediation of organic pollutants
9. Factors responsible for biodegradation of organic pollutants
10. Advancement in Reactors used in Biodegradation process
11. Plant growth promoting bacteria and their role for environmental management
12. Entophytic microbes in abiotic stress (heavy metals, xenobiotics) management
13. Potential of various fungus strains in the degradation of petrochemical hydrocarbons
14. Cyanobacteria: potential and role for environmental remediation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180952
About the Editor
Pardeep Singh
Dr. Pardeep singh is presently working as Assistant professor (Department of Environmental Science PGDAV college University of Delhi new Delhi India .He has obtained his master degree from Department of Environmental Science Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi India in 2011. He obtained his doctorate degree form Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi in the year of 2017. The area of his doctoral research is degradation of organic pollutants through various indigenous isolated microbes and by using various types of photocatalytic. He has published more than 35 papers in the international journals in the fields of waste management
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, PGDAV College, University of Delhi, New Delhi, India
Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar, Visiting Scientist, Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel He completed his doctoral degree in Biotechnology from Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India and currently working as Visiting Scientist in Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel. His research interest includes plant-microbe interactions, Endophytic microorganism, sustainable agriculture and microbial biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Anwesha Borthakur
Dr. Anwesha Borthakur is a research fellow at the Centre for Studies in Science Policy, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She has an M.Phil and PhD in Science Policy Studies. The area of her both M.Phil and PhD studies was waste management and policy implications in India. She has published more than 30 papers/chapters in international peer-reviewed journals and books. Presently working as a Post Doctoral Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Centre for Studies in Science Policy, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, India