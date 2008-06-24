AAOS Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323039314, 9780323076319

AAOS Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices

4th Edition

Authors: John Hsu John Michael John Fisk
eBook ISBN: 9780323076319
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th June 2008
Page Count: 672
Description

Here’s all the guidance you need to overcome the most difficult musculoskeletal problems using orthoses and assistive devices! With new coverage of postpolio syndrome, cranial orthoses, and now incorporating the perspectives of renowned physiatrists, this is a one-stop rehabilitation resource. Tips and Pearls in every chapter and a new 2-color format make accessing information a snap.

Key Features

  • Includes Chapters on biomechanics of spine, upper limb and hand and lower limb to help you understand the factors that determine the orthoses available for these joints.
  • Incorporates chapters on the Orthotic Prescription, Strength and Materials, and the Normal and Pathologic Gait help you understand your role in the rehabilitative process.
  • Contains information about the specific science behind the construction of orthoses—perfect for the Certified Prosthetist/Orthotist and the interested physician.
  • Carries the authority and approval of AAOS, the preeminent orthopaedic professional society.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: BASICS (Section Editor: John W. Michael)

Introduction

Chapter 1: International Organziation for Standization (ISO) Terminology

Chapter 2: The Orthotic Prescription

Chapter 3: Materials Science

Chapter 4: Principles of Fabrication

Chapter 5: Normal and Pathological Gait

SECTION TWO: SPINAL ORTHOSES (Section Editor: John R. Fisk)

Introduction

Chapter 6: Biomechanics of the Spine

Chapter 7: Principles and Components of Spinal Orthoses

Chapter 8: Orthoses for Spinal Pain

Chapter 9: Orthoses for Spinal Deformities

Chapter 10: Orthoses for Spinal Trauma and Postoperative Care

Chapter 11: Orthoses for Osteoporosis

SECTION 3: UPPER LIMB ORTHOSES (Section Editor: Mary Ann Keenan)

Introduction

Chapter 12: Biomechanics of the Upper Limb

Chapter 13: Principles and Components of Upper Limb Orthoses

Chapter 14: Upper Limb Orthoses for the Stroke and Brain-Injured Patient

Chapter 15: Upper Limb Orthoses for the Person with Spinal Cord Injury

Chapter 16: Orthoses for the Burned Hand

Chapter 17: Orthoses for the Arthritic Hand and Wrist

Chapter 18: Orthoses for Brachial Plexus Injuries

Chapter 19: Functional Bracing of Selected Upper Limb Fractures

Chapter 20: Protective Equipment to the Upper Limb in Sport

Chapter 21: Orthoses for Overuse Disorders of the Upper Limb

SECTION 4: LOWER LIMB ORTHOSES (Section Editor: Alberto Esquenazi)

Introduction

Chapter 22: Biomechanics of the Hip, Knee, and Ankle

Chapter 23: Biomechanics of the Foot

Chapter 24: Shoes and Shoe Modifications

Chapter 25: Foot Orthoses

Chapter 26: Principles and Components of Lower Limb Orthoses

Chapter 27: Lower Limb Orthoses for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury

Chapter 28: Orthoses in Total Joint Replacement

Chapter 29: Knee Orthoses for Sports-Related Disorders

Chapter 30: Orthotic Management of the Neuropathic and/or Dysvascular Patient

Chapter 31: Orthoses for Persons with Postpolio Syndrome

Chapter 32: Orthoses for Persons with Postpolio Sequelae

Chapter 33: Lower Limb Orthoses for Persons Having Had a Stroke

Chapter 34: Assessment and Othotic Management of Gait Dysfunction for Individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury

SECTION 5: PEDIATRIC ORTHOSES (Section Editor: John D. Hsu)

Introduction

Chapter 35: Congenital and Acquired Disorders

Chapter 36: Pediatric Hip Orthoses

Chapter 37: Orthoses for the Muscle Disease Patient

Chapter 38: Orthoses for Cerebral Palsy

Chapter 39: Orthoses for Myelomeningocele

Chapter 40: Cranial Orthoses

SECTION 6: ASSISTIVE DEVICES (Section Editors: Sue Mukherjee & Debbie Gaebler)

Introduction

Chapter 41: Appropriate Technologies for Assistive Devices in Low-Income Countries

Chapter 42: Canes, Crutches, and Walkers

Chapter 43: Wheeled Mobility for Disabled Children and Adults

Chapter 44: Seating and Positioning for Disabled Children and Adults

Chapter 45: Wheelchair Prescription in International

Chapter 46: Communication Devices and Electronic Aids to Activities of Daily Living

Chapter 47: Sports Adaptations for the Physically Challenged Athlete

Chapter 48: Driving and Related Asisitve Devices

Chapter 49: Robotics

Chapter 50: Research and Future Trends

About the Author

John Hsu

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Surgery (Retired), Chief of Orthopaedics, Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, Downey, CA

John Michael

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, CPO Services, Inc., Contributing Editor, Journal of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Portage, IN

John Fisk

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, IL

