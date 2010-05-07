AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Shoulder
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD
Description
The Shoulder—a title in the AANA Advanced Arthroscopy series—covers advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques—rotator cuff repairs, arthroscopic subcapularis repair, biologic augmentation devices, and more. Richard L. Angelo, MD, Richard K.N. Ryu, MD, and James Esch, MD present their expertise as premiere arthroscopic shoulder surgeons on disease specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed online at expertconsult.com.
- Stay current through coverage of hot topics like rotator cuff repairs, biologic augmentation devices, proximal bicep tendon disorders, anterior and posterior instability, instability with bone loss, and revision instability surgery.
- Hone your skills thanks to 23 videos of techniques—on arthroscopic biceps tenodesis, arthroscopic subcapularis repair, arthroscopic rotator cuff reconstruction using accelar human dermal matrix, and more—performed by experts.
- See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.
- Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 7th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710751
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245104
About the Series Editors
Richard Ryu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA
About the Authors
Richard Angelo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Orthopedics, University of Washington, Seattle, WA; Proliance Surgeons, Evergreen Orthopedic Clinic, Kirkland, WA
Richard Ryu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA