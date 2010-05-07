AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Shoulder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437706635, 9781455710751

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Shoulder

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD

Series Editors: Richard Ryu
Authors: Richard Angelo Richard Ryu James Esch
eBook ISBN: 9781455710751
eBook ISBN: 9780323245104
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th May 2010
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Shoulder—a title in the AANA Advanced Arthroscopy series—covers advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques—rotator cuff repairs, arthroscopic subcapularis repair, biologic augmentation devices, and more. Richard L. Angelo, MD, Richard K.N. Ryu, MD, and James Esch, MD present their expertise as premiere arthroscopic shoulder surgeons on disease specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed online at expertconsult.com.

  • Stay current through coverage of hot topics like rotator cuff repairs, biologic augmentation devices, proximal bicep tendon disorders, anterior and posterior instability, instability with bone loss, and revision instability surgery.

  • Hone your skills thanks to 23 videos of techniques—on arthroscopic biceps tenodesis, arthroscopic subcapularis repair, arthroscopic rotator cuff reconstruction using accelar human dermal matrix, and more—performed by experts.

  • See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.

  • Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455710751
eBook ISBN:
9780323245104

About the Series Editors

Richard Ryu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA

About the Authors

Richard Angelo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Orthopedics, University of Washington, Seattle, WA; Proliance Surgeons, Evergreen Orthopedic Clinic, Kirkland, WA

Richard Ryu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA

James Esch Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.