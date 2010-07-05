AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Knee, by Robert E. Hunter, MD and Nicholas A. Sgaglione, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of knee problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 14 videos demonstrate tibial plateau fracture management system, anteromedial tibial tubercle transfer, osteochondral allograft for a femoral condyle defect, anatomic single bundle ACL reconstruction, anatomic reconstruction of the posterolateral corner, and more.