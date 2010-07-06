AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Hip, by J.W. Thomas Byrd, MD and Carlos A. Guanche, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of hip problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 6 videos demonstrate management of chondral lesions, arthroscopic débridement of pincer impingement and labral repair, arthroscopic femoroplasty: correction of cam lesion, endoscopic release of endotibial band, arthroscopic treatment of peritrochanteric disorders of the hip, and more.