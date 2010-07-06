AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Hip
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD
Description
AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Hip, by J.W. Thomas Byrd, MD and Carlos A. Guanche, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of hip problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 6 videos demonstrate management of chondral lesions, arthroscopic débridement of pincer impingement and labral repair, arthroscopic femoroplasty: correction of cam lesion, endoscopic release of endotibial band, arthroscopic treatment of peritrochanteric disorders of the hip, and more.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed, online at expertconsult.com.
- Stay current through coverage of hot topics like Tears of the Cartilaginous Labrum, Chondral Lesions, Femoroacetabular Impingement – Cam, Abductor Tears, and External Snapping Hip Syndrome.
- Hone your skills thanks to 6 videos of techniques—on Management of Chondral Lesions, Arthroscopic Débridement of Pincer Impingement and Labral Repair, Arthroscopic Femoroplasty: Correction of Cam Lesion, Endoscopic Release of Endotibial Band, Arthroscopic Treatment of Peritrochanteric Disorders of the Hip, and more—performed by experts.
- See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.
- Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 6th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245630
About the Authors
J.W. Byrd Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Nashville Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Clinic, Nashville, TN
Carlos Guanche Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern California Orthopaedic Institute, Van Nuys, CA
About the Series Editors
Richard Ryu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA