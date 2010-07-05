AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Foot and Ankle, by Ned Amendola, MD and James W. Stone, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of foot and ankle problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 14 videos demonstrate brostrum repair, ankle arthroscopy in acute ankle fracture, chevron malleolar osteotomy and OATS, radial TFCC repair with anchor, endoscopic treatment of FHL tendinopathy, anterior ankle arthroscopy for fusion, great toe arthroscopy for soft tissue impingement, and more.