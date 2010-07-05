AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Foot and Ankle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437706628, 9780323245067

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Foot and Ankle

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD

Series Editors: Richard Ryu
Authors: Ned Amendola James Stone
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437706628
eBook ISBN: 9780323245067
eBook ISBN: 9781455710621
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th July 2010
Page Count: 224
Description

AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Foot and Ankle, by Ned Amendola, MD and James W. Stone, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of foot and ankle problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 14 videos demonstrate brostrum repair, ankle arthroscopy in acute ankle fracture, chevron malleolar osteotomy and OATS, radial TFCC repair with anchor, endoscopic treatment of FHL tendinopathy, anterior ankle arthroscopy for fusion, great toe arthroscopy for soft tissue impingement, and more.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed, online at expertconsult.com.

  • Stay current through coverage of hot topics like Osteochondral Lesions of the Talar Dome: Cartilage Replacement, Tendoscopy; Degenerative Arthritis of the Ankle; Complex Fusions: Ankle, Subtalar, and Triple; and Great Toe Arthroscopy.

  • Hone your skills thanks to 14 videos of techniques—on Brostrum Repair, Ankle Arthroscopy in Acute Ankle Fracture, Chevron Malleolar Osteotomy and OATS, Radial TFCC Repair with Anchor, Endoscopic Tx of FHL Tendinopathy, Anterior Ankle Arthroscopy for Fusion, Great Toe Arthroscopy for Soft Tissue Impingement, and more—performed by experts.

  • See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.

  • Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.

Details

About the Series Editors

Richard Ryu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA

About the Authors

Ned Amendola Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, IA; Director, University of Iowa Sports Medicine Center

James Stone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

