AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Foot and Ankle
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD
Description
AANA Advanced Arthroscopy: The Foot and Ankle, by Ned Amendola, MD and James W. Stone, MD, helps you make the most effective use of advanced and emerging, state-of-the-art arthroscopic techniques for managing a wide range of foot and ankle problems. Premier arthroscopic surgeons discuss disease-specific options, managing and avoiding complications, and rehabilitation protocols…in print and online. 14 videos demonstrate brostrum repair, ankle arthroscopy in acute ankle fracture, chevron malleolar osteotomy and OATS, radial TFCC repair with anchor, endoscopic treatment of FHL tendinopathy, anterior ankle arthroscopy for fusion, great toe arthroscopy for soft tissue impingement, and more.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text, along with a video library of procedures and links to PubMed, online at expertconsult.com.
- Stay current through coverage of hot topics like Osteochondral Lesions of the Talar Dome: Cartilage Replacement, Tendoscopy; Degenerative Arthritis of the Ankle; Complex Fusions: Ankle, Subtalar, and Triple; and Great Toe Arthroscopy.
- Hone your skills thanks to 14 videos of techniques—on Brostrum Repair, Ankle Arthroscopy in Acute Ankle Fracture, Chevron Malleolar Osteotomy and OATS, Radial TFCC Repair with Anchor, Endoscopic Tx of FHL Tendinopathy, Anterior Ankle Arthroscopy for Fusion, Great Toe Arthroscopy for Soft Tissue Impingement, and more—performed by experts.
- See arthroscopic surgical details in full color and understand nuances through interpretative drawings of technical details.
- Optimize surgical results and outcomes with an emphasis on advanced and emerging arthroscopic techniques, surgical tips, and pearls.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 5th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710621
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245067
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437706628
About the Authors
Ned Amendola Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, IA; Director, University of Iowa Sports Medicine Center
James Stone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
About the Series Editors
Richard Ryu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Directors, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Rosemont, IL; Private Practice, Santa Barbara, CA