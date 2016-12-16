AACN Procedure Manual for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care
7th Edition
Description
The AACN Procedure Manual for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care, 7th Edition, authored by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, is the authoritative reference to procedures performed in high acuity, progressive, and critical care settings. It visually guides you through procedures unique to the adult critical care environment, including those performed by advanced practice nurses, in an illustrated, step-by-step format. This edition features 17 new procedures, new illustrations, and updated content throughout, reflecting the latest evidence-based guidelines and national and international protocols.
Key Features
- Authored by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the foremost authority in critical care nursing, the AACN Procedure Manual is the most authoritative reference to procedures performed by nurses in high acuity, progressive, and critical care settings.
- Comprehensive coverage includes all procedures commonly performed by nurses in high acuity, progressive, and critical care settings, including those performed by advanced practice nurses (indicated by an AP icon).
- A straightforward step-by-step organization uses consistent headings to make following a procedure (and finding the various supporting elements) quick and easy.
- Rationales for all interventions in patient and family education, assessment, patient preparation, procedure, and monitoring help you understand the reason for every step.
- The level of evidence is provided when an evidence base exists to substantiate an intervention, giving insight into the strength of information available.
- Advanced practice procedures are clearly identified with an AP icon so you can judge whether a procedure is within your scope of practice.
- Alphabetical Procedure Index inside the front cover provides quick access to the procedures.
- Written by more than 100 expert critical care nurses and extensively reviewed by more than 100 experts in critical care nursing to ensure the accuracy and currency of each procedure.
- Bulleted lists, tables, and detailed illustrations throughout ensure that content is easy to reference and digest.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: Pulmonary System
Section One: Airway Management
1. Combitube Insertion and Removal AP
2. Endotracheal Intubation (Perform) AP
3. Endotracheal Intubation (Assist)
4. Endotracheal Tube and Oral Care Practices for Ventilated and Non-ventilated Patients
5. Extubation/Decannulation (Perform) AP
6. Extubation/Decannulation (Assist)
7. NEW! King Airway Insertion and Removal AP
8. Laryngeal Mask Airway AP
9. Nasopharyngeal and Oral Airway Insertion
10. Suctioning: Endotracheal or Tracheostomy Tube
11. Surgical Cricothyrotomy (Perform) AP
12. Surgical Cricothyrotomy (Assist)
13. Tracheostomy Cuff and Tube Care
Section Two: Special Pulmonary Procedures
14. Continuous End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide Monitoring
15. Continuous Lateral Rotation Therapy
16. Continuous Venous Oxygen Saturation Monitoring
17. NEW! Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)
18. Oxygen Saturation Monitoring with Pulse Oximetry
19. Pronation Therapy
Section Three: Thoracic Cavity Management
20. Autotransfusion
21. Chest Tube Placement (Perform) AP
22. Chest Tube Placement (Assist)
23. Chest Tube Removal (Perform) AP
24. Chest Tube Removal (Assist)
25. Closed Chest Drainage System
26. Needle Thoracostomy (Perform) AP
27. Thoracentesis (Perform) AP
28. Thoracentesis (Assist)
Section Four: Ventilatory Management
29. Invasive Mechanical Ventilation (Through an Artificial Airway): Volume and Pressure Modes
30. Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP)
31. Manual Self-Inflating Resuscitation Bag-Valve Device
32. Peripheral Nerve Stimulators
33. Weaning Mechanical Ventilation
UNIT II: Cardiovascular System
Section Five: Cardiac Emergencies
34. Automated External Defibrillation
35. Cardioversion
36. Defibrillation (External)
37. Defibrillation (Internal) (Perform) AP
38. NEW! Defibrillation (Internal) Assist
39. Emergent Open Sternotomy (Perform) AP
40. Emergent Open Sternotomy (Assist)
41. NEW! External Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator
42. Pericardiocentesis (Perform) AP
43. Pericardiocentesis (Assist)
Section Six: Cardiac Pacemakers
44. Atrial Electrogram
45. Atrial Overdrive Pacing (Perform) AP
46. Epicardial Pacing Wire Removal AP
47. Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator
48. Permanent Pacemaker (Assessing Function)
49. Temporary Transcutanous (External) Pacing
50. Temporary Transvenous Pacemaker Insertion (Perform) AP
51. Temporary Transvenous and Epicardial Pacing
Section Seven: Circulatory Assist Devices
52. Intraaortic Balloon Pump Management
53. Ventricular Assist Devices AP
Section Eight: Electrocardiographic Leads and Cardiac Monitoring
54. Cardiac Monitoring and Electrocardiographic Leads
55. Extra Electrocardiographic Leads: Right Precordial and Left Posterior Leads
56. ST-Segment Monitoring (Continuous)
57. Twelve-Lead Electrocardiogram
Section Nine: Hemodynamic Monitoring
58. Arterial Catheter Insertion (Perform) AP
59. Arterial Catheter Insertion (Assist), Care, and Removal
60. Arterial Pressure-Based Cardiac Output Monitoring
61. Blood Sampling from an Arterial Catheter
62. Blood Sampling from a Central Venous Catheter
63. Blood Sampling from a Pulmonary Artery Catheter
64. Cardiac Output Measurement Techniques (Invasive)
65. Central Venous Catheter Removal
66. Central Venous Catheter Site Care
67. Central Venous/Right Atrial Pressure Monitoring
68. NEW! Esophageal Cardiac Output Monitoring: Perform AP
69. NEW! Esophageal Cardiac Output Monitoring: Assist
70. NEW! Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring
71. Pulmonary Artery Catheter Insertion (Perform) AP
72. Pulmonary Artery Catheter Insertion (Assist) and Pressure Monitoring
73. Pulmonary Artery Catheter Removal
74. Pulmonary Artery Catheter and Pressure Lines, Troubleshooting
75. Single-Pressure and Multiple-Pressure Transducer Systems
Section Ten: Special Cardiac Procedures
76. Femoral Arterial and Venous Sheath Removal
77. NEW! Radial Arterial Sheath Removal
78. Pericardial Catheter Management
79. NEW! Thenar Tissue Oxygen Saturation Monitoring
80. Transesophageal Echocardiography (Assist)
Section Eleven: Vascular Access
81. Arterial Puncture AP
82. Central Venous Catheter Insertion (Perform) AP
83. Central Venous Catheter Insertion (Assist)
84. Implantable Venous Access Device: Access, Deaccess, and Care AP
85. Intraosseus Devices
86. NEW! Mid Line Catheters AP
87. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter AP
UNIT III: Neurologic System
Section Twelve: Neurologic Monitoring
88. Bispectral Index Monitoring
89. Brain Tissue Oxygenation Monitoring: Insertion (Assist), Care, and Troubleshooting
90. NEW! Cerebral Blood Flow Monitoring
91. NEW! Cerebral Micodialysis
92. NEW! Intracranial Bolt and Fiberoptic Catheter Insertion (Assist), Intracranial Pressure Monitoring, Care, Troubleshooting, and Removal
93. Intraventricular/Fiberoptic Catheter Insertion (Assist), Monitoring, Nursing Care, Troubleshooting, and Removal
94. Intraventricular Catheter with External Transducer for Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage and Intracranial Pressure Monitoring
95. Lumbar Subarachnoid Catheter Insertion (Assist) for Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage and Pressure Monitoring
Section Thirteen: Special Neurologic Procedures
96. Lumbar Puncture (Perform) AP
97. Lumbar Puncture (Assist)
98. NEW! Pupillometer
99. Rotorest® Lateral Rotation Surface
100. Thermoregulation: External and Intravascular Warming & Cooling Devices
Section Fourteen: Traction Management
101. Cervical Tongs or Halo Ring: Application for Use in Cervical Traction (Assist)
102. Cervical Traction Maintenance
103. Halo Ring and Vest Care
104. Pin Site Care: Cervical Tongs and Halo Pins
Section Fifteen: Pain Management
105. Epidural Catheters: Assisting with Insertion and Pain Management
106. Patient-Controlled Analgesia
107. Peripheral Nerve Blocks: Assisting with Insertion and Pain Management
UNIT IV: Gastrointestinal System
Section Sixteen: Special Gastrointestinal Procedures
108. Esophagogastric Tamponade Tube
109. NEW! Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma (FAST)
110. Gastric Lavage in Hemorrhage and Overdose
111. Endoscopic Therapy
112. Intraabdominal Pressure Monitoring
113. NEW! Nasogastric and Orogastric Tube Insertion, Care, and Removal
114. NEW! Molecular Adsorbents Recirculation System (MARS)
115. Paracentesis (Perform) AP
116. Paracentesis (Assist)
117. Peritoneal Lavage (Perform) AP
118. Peritoneal Lavage (Assist)
UNIT V: Renal System
Section Seventeen: Renal Replacement
119. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapies
120. Hemodialysis
121. Peritoneal Dialysis
UNIT VI: Hematologic System
Section Eighteen: Fluid Management
122. Use of a Massive Infusion Device and a Pressure Infuser Bag
Section Nineteen: Special Hematologic Procedures
123. Apheresis and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Assist)
124. Bone Marrow Biopsy and Aspiration (Perform) AP
125. Bone Marrow Biopsy and Aspiration (Assist)
UNIT VII: Integumentary System
Section Twenty: Burn Wound Management
126. Burn Wound Care
127. Donor Site Care
128. Skin Graft Care
Section Twenty-One: Special Integumentary Procedures
129. Intracompartmental Pressure Monitoring AP
130. Suture and Staple Removal
131. Wound Closure AP
Section Twenty-Two: Wound Management
132. Cleaning, Irrigating, Culturing, and Dressing an Open Wound
133. Débridement: Pressure Ulcers, Burns, and Wounds AP
134. Drain Removal
135. Fecal Containment Devices and Bowel Management System
136. Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy
137. Wound Management with Excessive Drainage
UNIT VIII: Nutrition
138. Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG), Gastrostomy, and Jejunostomy Tube Care
139. Small-Bore Feeding Tube Insertion and Care
140. Small-Bore Feeding Tube Insertion Using an Electromagnetic Guidance System (CORTRAK®)
NEW! UNIT IX: Calculating Medication Doses
141. Calculating Doses, Flow Rates, and Administration of Continuous Intravenous Infusions
Index
About the Editor
Debra L. Wiegand
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Nursing, Baltimore, Maryland; Staff Nurse, Surgical Cardiac Care Unit, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania