AACN Advanced Critical Care Nursing

UNIT I: PRACTICE IN TODAY’S CRITICAL CARE ENVIRONMENT



1. The Critical Care Environment



2. Alternate Settings for Critical Care



3. Comorbid Conditions



UNIT II: ELEMENTS OF CARE



4. Pain and Sedation



5. Symptom Management



-Diarrhea



-Vomiting/Nausea



-Dyspnea



6. Nutrition



7. Thermoregulation



-Hypothermia



-Hyperthermia



8. Families in Critical Care



9. Improving Outcomes through Prophylaxis



UNIT III: CARDIAC



10. Advanced Arrhythmias



11. Acute Coronary Syndromes



12. Heart Failure



13. Heart Disease in Women



14. Cardiac Surgery



15. Valvular Disease and Surgery



16. Vascular Emergencies



17. Cardiomyopathy



18. Heart and Lung Transplantation



UNIT IV: PULMONARY



19. Acute Respiratory Failure and Acute Lung Injury



20. Mechanical Ventilation and Weaning



21. Thoracic Surgery



UNIT V: NERVOUS SYSTEM



22. Head Injury and Dysfunction



23. Cerebral Vascular Disorders



24. Spinal Cord Injury



25. Special Neurologic Patient Populations



UNIT VI: GASTOINTESTINAL



26. Gastrointestinal Bleeding



27. Liver Dysfunction and Failure



28. Pancreatitis



29. The Gut in Critical Illness



30. Liver, Kidney, and Pancreas Transplantation



UNIT VII: RENAL



31. Electrolyte Emergencies



32. Complex Acid-Base Disorders and Associated Electrolyte Imbalances



33. Acute Renal Failure



UNIT VIII: ENDOCRINE



34. Glycemic Control



35. Pituitary, Thyroid, and Adrenal Disorders



UNIT IX: HEMATOLOGIC



36. Blood Conservation and Blood Component Replacement



37. Coagulopathies



UNIT X: IMMUNE (CRITICAL CARE IMMUNOLOGY



38. Caring for the Immunocompromised Patient



39. Bone Marrow Transplantation



UNIT XI: MULTISYSTEM DISORDERS



40. Shock and Endpoints of Resuscitation



41. Optimizing Hemodynamics: Strategies for Fluid and Medication Titration in Shock



42. Trauma



43. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome



44. Burns



45. Mass-Casualty Competencies



UNIT XII: SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS



46. Caring for the Patient in the Immediate Postoperative Period



47. Caring for the Critically Ill Pregnant Patient



48. Caring for a Pediatric Patient in an Adult Critical Care Unit



49. Caring for the Critically Ill Elderly Patient



50. Caring for the Critically Ill Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder



51. Caring for the Bariatric Patient



52. Oncologic Emergencies



53. Chemical Dependency



54. End-of-Life Care