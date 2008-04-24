AACN Advanced Critical Care Nursing
1st Edition
Description
From AACN experts comes a resource dedicated to helping you oversee or care for critical care patients in any practice setting. This comprehensive critical care nursing textbook addresses serious and potentially life-threatening patient conditions with a foundation rooted in the critical thinking process: the comprehension, analysis, synthesis, and application of knowledge.
Key Features
- Endorsed by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), the largest specialty nursing organization in the United States, for the most authoritative coverage available.
- Thorough discussions of each body system emphasize advanced concepts, presenting physiology in an application format that examines the clinical implications of physiological science.
- Coverage of assessment focuses on interpreting abnormal findings and linking those findings to diagnosis and intervention.
- Appropriate interventions are discussed from an interdisciplinary, evidence-based perspective.
- Hundreds of new, full-color illustrations and design clarify important concepts and improve the book's usability.
- Complex, unfolding case studies are presented in all disease chapters, accompanied by review questions with a comprehensive answer key.
- Multidisciplinary Plans of Care provide at-a-glance information for common ICU conditions.
- Nutrition boxes appear in each relevant chapter, offering guidelines for patient needs with specific illnesses.
- Research-Based Practice Guidelines boxes and Promoting Evidence-Based Practice features appear throughout the text whenever applicable to present the latest research-supported nursing assessment and intervention practices.
- Drug boxes include common classifications of critical care drugs for specific disorders, including drug, actions, dosage, and special considerations.
- Applying the Technology features help you apply the latest technology to patient care.
- NIC Interventions boxes list NIC intervention labels appropriate for the conditions discussed in a chapter.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: PRACTICE IN TODAY’S CRITICAL CARE ENVIRONMENT
1. The Critical Care Environment
2. Alternate Settings for Critical Care
3. Comorbid Conditions
UNIT II: ELEMENTS OF CARE
4. Pain and Sedation
5. Symptom Management
-Diarrhea
-Vomiting/Nausea
-Dyspnea
6. Nutrition
7. Thermoregulation
-Hypothermia
-Hyperthermia
8. Families in Critical Care
9. Improving Outcomes through Prophylaxis
UNIT III: CARDIAC
10. Advanced Arrhythmias
11. Acute Coronary Syndromes
12. Heart Failure
13. Heart Disease in Women
14. Cardiac Surgery
15. Valvular Disease and Surgery
16. Vascular Emergencies
17. Cardiomyopathy
18. Heart and Lung Transplantation
UNIT IV: PULMONARY
19. Acute Respiratory Failure and Acute Lung Injury
20. Mechanical Ventilation and Weaning
21. Thoracic Surgery
UNIT V: NERVOUS SYSTEM
22. Head Injury and Dysfunction
23. Cerebral Vascular Disorders
24. Spinal Cord Injury
25. Special Neurologic Patient Populations
UNIT VI: GASTOINTESTINAL
26. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
27. Liver Dysfunction and Failure
28. Pancreatitis
29. The Gut in Critical Illness
30. Liver, Kidney, and Pancreas Transplantation
UNIT VII: RENAL
31. Electrolyte Emergencies
32. Complex Acid-Base Disorders and Associated Electrolyte Imbalances
33. Acute Renal Failure
UNIT VIII: ENDOCRINE
34. Glycemic Control
35. Pituitary, Thyroid, and Adrenal Disorders
UNIT IX: HEMATOLOGIC
36. Blood Conservation and Blood Component Replacement
37. Coagulopathies
UNIT X: IMMUNE (CRITICAL CARE IMMUNOLOGY
38. Caring for the Immunocompromised Patient
39. Bone Marrow Transplantation
UNIT XI: MULTISYSTEM DISORDERS
40. Shock and Endpoints of Resuscitation
41. Optimizing Hemodynamics: Strategies for Fluid and Medication Titration in Shock
42. Trauma
43. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
44. Burns
45. Mass-Casualty Competencies
UNIT XII: SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS
46. Caring for the Patient in the Immediate Postoperative Period
47. Caring for the Critically Ill Pregnant Patient
48. Caring for a Pediatric Patient in an Adult Critical Care Unit
49. Caring for the Critically Ill Elderly Patient
50. Caring for the Critically Ill Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder
51. Caring for the Bariatric Patient
52. Oncologic Emergencies
53. Chemical Dependency
54. End-of-Life Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437726206
About the Editor
Karen Carlson
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Carlson Consulting Group, Bellevue, WA; Clinical Faculty, Department of Biobehavioral Nursing, University of Wahington, Seattle, WA