A - Z of Filtration and Related Separations

This book is a concise encyclopaedia-type publication which covers all aspects of filtration and separation in alphabetical form including: all filtration media; all types of filtration and related equipment; all relevant processes; all applications within which terminology is used which is particular to filtration.

It covers solid/liquid separations, solid/gas separations, solid/solid separations, liquid/liquid separations, liquid/gas separations and three phase separations. It includes membrane technology as well as fringe technologies such as ion exchange, electrostatic precipitation and dialysis.

It is a ready reference source for all and any aspect of the subject, and will be of great value to the filtration specialist as well as process engineers whose job encompasses filtration.