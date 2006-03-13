A - Z of Filtration and Related Separations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174077, 9780080949260

A - Z of Filtration and Related Separations

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Sutherland
eBook ISBN: 9780080949260
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174077
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th March 2006
Page Count: 278
Description

This book is a concise encyclopaedia-type publication which covers all aspects of filtration and separation in alphabetical form including: all filtration media; all types of filtration and related equipment; all relevant processes; all applications within which terminology is used which is particular to filtration.

It covers solid/liquid separations, solid/gas separations, solid/solid separations, liquid/liquid separations, liquid/gas separations and three phase separations. It includes membrane technology as well as fringe technologies such as ion exchange, electrostatic precipitation and dialysis.

It is a ready reference source for all and any aspect of the subject, and will be of great value to the filtration specialist as well as process engineers whose job encompasses filtration.

Key Features

·Single resource for definitions, explanations and concepts ·Practical and theoretical ·All phases covered ·Illustrated throughout ·Keep on your desk, lab bench or workshop

Readership

All those associated with the filtration and separation industries e.g. equipment manufacturers, end users, contractors, specifiers, designers, maintenance engineers, consultants. Industries such as food/beverage, pharmaceutical, water, pulp/paper, petrochemical.

Table of Contents

Abrasion through to Zone settling

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080949260
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856174077

About the Author

Kenneth Sutherland

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Northdoe Ltd., Reigate, Surrey, UK

