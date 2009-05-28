A-Z of Complementary and Alternative Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103292, 9780702049996

A-Z of Complementary and Alternative Medicine

1st Edition

A guide for health professionals

Authors: Fiona Mantle Denise Tiran
eBook ISBN: 9780702049996
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th May 2009
Page Count: 272
Description

A-Z of Complementary and Alternative Medicine provides a pocket-size quick reference of CAM, allowing conventional and complementary health practitioners to ascertain:
- what the CAM intervention is
- what it does
- contraindications, precautions and interactions.



With entries grouped under therapies, the guide provides easy access to many unfamiliar terms therefore providing an excellent resource for improving communication about CAM with patients.

Key Features

Contains approximately 3500 entries

Grouped by therapy

Includes information on contraindications, precautions and interactions

Pocket size for convenience and portability

Attractive design and durable flexi cover

Table of Contents

A-Z listing of subjects relevant to CAM including the following areas:

Aromatherapy

Ayurveda

Bach Flower Remedies

Chiropractic

Hypnosis

Hydrotherapy

Homeopathy

Massage

Medical Herbalism

Osteopathy

Nutrition

Reflexology

Reiki

TCM and Oriental Medicine (including shiatsu)

Yoga

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702049996

About the Author

Fiona Mantle

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Nurse, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford; Freelance writer and lecturer in Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Denise Tiran

Affiliations and Expertise

Educational Director, Expectancy; Visiting Lecturer, University of Greenwich, London, UK

Reviews

"A comprehensive selection of the main therapies currently in use in the UK are included, as are many of the more alternative modalities, and some more obscure therapies are included…This is certainly a useful quick reference book for those who wish to find out what a specific therapy involves and what evidence (in peer reviewed literature) there is as to its efficacy and safety."
Radionic Journal, July 2009

