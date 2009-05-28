A-Z of Complementary and Alternative Medicine
1st Edition
A guide for health professionals
Description
A-Z of Complementary and Alternative Medicine provides a pocket-size quick reference of CAM, allowing conventional and complementary health practitioners to ascertain:
- what the CAM intervention is
- what it does
- contraindications, precautions and interactions.
With entries grouped under therapies, the guide provides easy access to many unfamiliar terms therefore providing an excellent resource for improving communication about CAM with patients.
Key Features
Contains approximately 3500 entries
Grouped by therapy
Includes information on contraindications, precautions and interactions
Pocket size for convenience and portability
Attractive design and durable flexi cover
Table of Contents
A-Z listing of subjects relevant to CAM including the following areas:
Aromatherapy
Ayurveda
Bach Flower Remedies
Chiropractic
Hypnosis
Hydrotherapy
Homeopathy
Massage
Medical Herbalism
Osteopathy
Nutrition
Reflexology
Reiki
TCM and Oriental Medicine (including shiatsu)
Yoga
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049996
About the Author
Fiona Mantle
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Nurse, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford; Freelance writer and lecturer in Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Denise Tiran
Affiliations and Expertise
Educational Director, Expectancy; Visiting Lecturer, University of Greenwich, London, UK
Reviews
"A comprehensive selection of the main therapies currently in use in the UK are included, as are many of the more alternative modalities, and some more obscure therapies are included…This is certainly a useful quick reference book for those who wish to find out what a specific therapy involves and what evidence (in peer reviewed literature) there is as to its efficacy and safety."
Radionic Journal, July 2009