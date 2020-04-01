A-Z of Biorefinery
1st Edition
A Comprehensive View
Description
A-Z of Biorefinery: A Comprehensive View delivers all related important topics in biorefinery for the users in a concise and clear manner. This means that the users can easily use this book as a good start to explore biorefinery in various related aspects that they may want to learn. As the title and the contents to present in the book suggest, A-Z of Biorefinery is a comprehensive book highlighting and illustrating all important topics related to biorefinery in a clear and concise manner together with associated theory, current and future research trend, available techniques and future challenges. The book is directed towards all aspects required in the development of sustainable biorefinery platforms. Since the topics of A-Z of Biorefinery are of a multidisciplinary interest, this book benefits a wide range of audiences including students, engineers, scientists, practitioners, and those who are keen to explore more on biorefinery.A-Z of Biorefinery will outline the main features required in the development of biorefinery platform. The utilization of biomass feedstocks for end product synthesis via the potential biorefinery pathways are covered. The availability of current technologies with its constraints, the market trend, and recent system development to avoid uncertainties by process optimization and simulation using superstructure modelling and process intensification are explored. A-Z of Biorefinery designs the concepts that enable modern biorefineries to utilize all kinds of biomass and to integrate the processes and to generate the platforms that convert the feedstocks to high-value products with a higher cost benefit. This book is an essential resource for students, scientists, engineers, and practitioners working in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Covers the most important topics related to biorefineries
- Provides related definition, theories, overview of methods, applications, and important references
- Offers the perspectives and concise reviews for each section
- Includes complete design case studies with tutorials
Readership
Those interested in the biorefinery concept – students wanting to learn more about specific topics not found in textbooks; research scientists wanting to know the current state of the art and a general overview on important topics related to biorefineries; as well as engineers and practitioners who would like to learn more about the important issues related to biorefineries
Table of Contents
Section 1 Overview of A-Z of Biorefinery
1. Introduction
Section 2 Biomass and Biobased Products
2. Whole crop feedstocks (including sugar crops, starch crops, oil crops, and energy crops)
3. Lignocellulosic feedstocks (Lignin, Hemicellulose, Cellulose)
4. Algal based feedstocks
5. Waste/Effluent/Byproduct streams from biobased/chemical-based industries and household/municipal wastes
Potential products
6. Biofuels (ethanol, diesel, jet fuels, methane, hydrogen, etc.)
7. Biochemicals
8. Bioplastics (polylactic acid, polybutylene succinate, PHAs, etc.)
9. Biopharmaceutical products
Section 3 Conversion of biomass to high-value products
10. Overview of the biomass conversion processes (chemical, bio-, thermal) and process comparison
11. Gasification/Pyrolysis
12. Thermal/Electromagnetic processes
13. Key enzymes in biorefineries (Hydrolysis)
14. Fermentation
15. Consolidated bioprocess
Section 4 Downstream recovery and separation
16. Overview of solid/liquid/gas separation processes in biorefinery
17. Selected major unit operations in downstream recovery and separation of desired products (Filtration (microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis), Evaporation and Crystallization)
Section 5 Process creation, design and analysis
18. Processing route synthesis (superstructure models)
19. Processing route synthesis (reaction network and separation network; Superstructure creation; synthesis problem solution; perspectives)
20. Modelling, simulation, and analysis (Process & chemical property models, perspectives)
21. Sustainable design (Targeted design approach; Process intensification; Environmental impact analysis; Zero emission verification; Perspectives)
Section 6 Tools and complete case studies
22. Computer-aided methods and tools (Databases on biorefinery; Numerical solvers; LCA tools; Technoeconomic analysis tool; Sustainability analysis tool and Complete design case studies (including PFD design, mass and energy balance, simulation, economic analysis, environmental impact analysis of selected biomass from each region)
23. Complete design case studies I. (Biofuels)
24. Complete design case studies II. (Biochemicals)
25. Complete design case studies III. (Bioplastics)
26. Complete design case studies IV. (Biopharmaceuticals)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 766
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192481
About the Editor
Nuttha Thongchul
Dr. Nuttha Thongchul is Associate Professor of Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and Adjunct Professor of Biotechnology Program at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. She is also serving on as the committee members of technical experts in Biobased Industries under the Act Strategic Based Investment commissioned by Board of Investment (BOI) of Thailand. Dr. Thongchul received her B.Eng. degree in Chemical Engineering from Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), M.Eng. in Bioprocess Technology from Asian Institute of Technology (Thailand), and Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University (USA). Her research interest includes biotechnology, bioengineering, and bioprocessing with emphasis on novel fermentation and bioseparation process design as well as biobased industrial production platform development for production of value-added products. She is currently a member of American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and serves on as the area chair in Food under Food, Pharmaceutical, and Bioengineering Division. Dr. Antonis Kokossis is Full Professor in Process Systems Engineering, School of Chemical Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Greece. He is now serving as the co-director of the National Technology Platform for Sustainable Chemistry, a National Representative of Directorate I (Climate Change & Environment), Affiliate of IEA Bioenergy and EERA Bioenergy, and the Greek Delegate of the Computer Aided Process Engineering (CAPE) group of EFCE. Dr. Kokossis received his Diploma in Chemical Engineering from National Technical University of Athens, Greece and Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University (USA). His expertise includes process systems design, modelling, process integration, and optimization. He published academic papers extensively and has consulted with the process industry including UOP, Bayer, Mitsubishi, Eastman, MW Kellogg, BP Oil, Uniliver and more recently, with biorefineries and small companies on renewables.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director, Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand
Antonis Kokossis
He is now serving as the co-director of the National Technology Platform for Sustainable Chemistry, a National Representative of Directorate I (Climate Change & Environment), Affiliate of IEA Bioenergy and EERA Bioenergy, and the Greek Delegate of the Computer Aided Process Engineering (CAPE) group of EFCE. Dr. Kokossis received his Diploma in Chemical Engineering from National Technical University of Athens, Greece and Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University (USA). His expertise includes process systems design, modelling, process integration, and optimization. He published academic papers extensively and has consulted with the process industry including UOP, Bayer, Mitsubishi, Eastman, MW Kellogg, BP Oil, Uniliver and more recently, with biorefineries and small companies on renewables.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Greece
Suttichai Assabumrungrat
Dr. Suttichai Assabumrungrat is Full Professor of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. Dr. Assabumrungrat received his B.Eng. degree (1st class honor) in Chemical Engineering from Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), M.Sc. (Distinction) in Advanced in Chemical Engineering, and Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College, London (UK). His research interest includes multifunctional reactors, reactive distillation, and fuel cell.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand