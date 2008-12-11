Mallat's book is the undisputed reference in this field - it is the only one that covers the essential material in such breadth and depth. - Laurent Demanet, Stanford University



The new edition of this classic book gives all the major concepts, techniques and applications of sparse representation, reflecting the key role the subject plays in today's signal processing. The book clearly presents the standard representations with Fourier, wavelet and time-frequency transforms, and the construction of orthogonal bases with fast algorithms. The central concept of sparsity is explained and applied to signal compression, noise reduction, and inverse problems, while coverage is given to sparse representations in redundant dictionaries, super-resolution and compressive sensing applications.



Features:



Balances presentation of the mathematics with applications to signal processing

Algorithms and numerical examples are implemented in WaveLab, a MATLAB toolbox



New in this edition



Sparse signal representations in dictionaries

Compressive sensing, super-resolution and source separation

Geometric image processing with curvelets and bandlets

Wavelets for computer graphics with lifting on surfaces

Time-frequency audio processing and denoising

Image compression with JPEG-2000

* New and updated exercises



A Wavelet Tour of Signal Processing: The Sparse Way, Third Edition, is an invaluable resource for researchers and R&D engineers wishing to apply the theory in fields such as image processing, video processing and compression, bio-sensing, medical imaging, machine vision and communications engineering.



Stephane Mallat is Professor in Applied Mathematics at École Polytechnique, Paris, France. From 1986 to 1996 he was a Professor at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University, and between 2001 and 2007, he co-founded and became CEO of an image processing semiconductor company.