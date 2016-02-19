A Turning Point for Literacy: Adult Education for Development, The Spirit and Declaration of Persepolis contains the proceedings of the International Symposium for Literacy, held at Persepolis, Iran in September 1975. The conference intends to evaluate the results of international actions on literacy teaching, with the aim of extending and intensifying adult literacy teaching throughout the world. The compendium presents the work of specialists and some international institutions in the framework of the themes of the symposium; they serve as catalysts for discussion and reflection. The themes of the symposium include appraisal and lessons of 10 years of adult literacy work and functionalities of literacy, in view of the need to satisfy the essential needs of human in terms of economic activities, health, culture, and participation in the reform of society. Other themes are the determination to introduce deep changes in the living conditions of human and in social structures as a sine qua non of literacy undertakings and the innovative role of literacy experiments in the reform of teaching and training systems and their integration into the global educational process. The book will be of interest to educators, policymakers, teachers, historians, and students of education.