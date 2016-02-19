A Turning Point for Literacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080213859, 9781483156200

A Turning Point for Literacy

1st Edition

Adult Education for Development the Spirit and Declaration of Persepolis

Editors: Leon Bataille
eBook ISBN: 9781483156200
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 288
Description

A Turning Point for Literacy: Adult Education for Development, The Spirit and Declaration of Persepolis contains the proceedings of the International Symposium for Literacy, held at Persepolis, Iran in September 1975. The conference intends to evaluate the results of international actions on literacy teaching, with the aim of extending and intensifying adult literacy teaching throughout the world. The compendium presents the work of specialists and some international institutions in the framework of the themes of the symposium; they serve as catalysts for discussion and reflection. The themes of the symposium include appraisal and lessons of 10 years of adult literacy work and functionalities of literacy, in view of the need to satisfy the essential needs of human in terms of economic activities, health, culture, and participation in the reform of society. Other themes are the determination to introduce deep changes in the living conditions of human and in social structures as a sine qua non of literacy undertakings and the innovative role of literacy experiments in the reform of teaching and training systems and their integration into the global educational process. The book will be of interest to educators, policymakers, teachers, historians, and students of education.

Table of Contents


Preface

Working Documents

Theme 1. Balance and Teachings of Ten Years of Literacy Work

Document 1. Literacy in the World since the 1965 Teheran Conference: Shortcomings, Achievements, Tendencies

Document 2. Experimental World Literacy Program Report and Synthesis of Evaluation

Theme 2. Functionalities of Literacy

Document 3. Functionalities of Literacy

Document 4. Literacy Training and Mass Education for Development

Document 5. Literacy, Education and Schooling - for What?

Theme 3. Changes in the Living Conditions and in the Social Structures as a Requisite of Literacy Undertakings

Document 6. Functional Literacy and Educational Revolution (Work Accomplished and Prospects for Further Action)

Document 7. Literacy Training and Revolution: The Vietnamese Experience

Document 8. ALFIN, An Experiment in Adult Literacy Training in a Society in Transition: Peru

Document 9. Literacy: For Reading the Word or the World?

Theme 4. Innovative Role of Literacy Experiments and their Integration into the Global Educational Process

Document 10. Learner-centered Innovations in Literacy Work

Document 11. Are Adult Literacy Programs Neutral?

Document 12. On the Way to the Learning Society

Document 13. Literacy and Industrialization - the Dispossession of Speech

Document 14. Literacy and the Dialog between Civilizations

Final Report of the International Symposium for Literacy

1. Background

2. Proceedings of the Symposium

3. Discussion of the Themes of the Symposium

4. Drafting and Approval of the Declaration of Persepolis

5. Annexes

1. List of Participants

2. Opening Address

3. Working Documents

4. Declaration of Persepolis

5. Closing Speech

Other Documents


