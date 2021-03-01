COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
A Tribute to Paul Greengard - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128225165

A Tribute to Paul Greengard, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editor: Stevin Zorn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128225165
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Eric J. Nestler
Richard Huganir
Jean-Antoine Girault
Gretchen Snyder
Hugh C. Hemmings Jr.
James Wang
James Bibb
Marina Piccioto
Daniele Piomelli
D. James Surmeier
Fabio Benfenati
Marc Flajolet
Joseph Buxbaum
Victor Bustos
Jean-Pierre Roussari
Angus C. Nairn

Description

The Advances in Pharmacology series presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field

Key Features

  • Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series

Readership

Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine

About the Serial Volume Editor

Stevin Zorn

Stevin Zorn is President and CEO at MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA

