A Tribute to Paul Greengard, Volume 90
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
Eric J. Nestler
Richard Huganir
Jean-Antoine Girault
Gretchen Snyder
Hugh C. Hemmings Jr.
James Wang
James Bibb
Marina Piccioto
Daniele Piomelli
D. James Surmeier
Fabio Benfenati
Marc Flajolet
Joseph Buxbaum
Victor Bustos
Jean-Pierre Roussari
Angus C. Nairn
Description
The Advances in Pharmacology series presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field
Key Features
- Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series
Readership
Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128225165
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editor
Stevin Zorn
Stevin Zorn is President and CEO at MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, MindImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Kingston, RI, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.