A Treatise on Trigonometric Series
1st Edition
Volume 1
A Treatise on Trigonometric Series, Volume 1 deals comprehensively with the classical theory of Fourier series. This book presents the investigation of best approximations of functions by trigonometric polynomials.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fundamental concepts and theorems in the theory of trigonometric series, which play a significant role in mathematics and in many of its applications. This text then explores the properties of the Fourier coefficient function and estimates the rate at which its Fourier coefficients tend to zero. Other chapters consider some tests for the convergence of a Fourier series at a given point. This book discusses as well the conditions under which the series does converge uniformly. The final chapter deals with adjustment of a summable function outside a given perfect set.
This book is a valuable resource for advanced students and research workers. Mathematicians will also find this book useful.
Contents of Volume II
Translator's Preface
Author's Preface
Notation
Introductory Material
I. Analytical Theorems
1. Abel's Transformation
2. Second Mean Value Theorem
3. Convex Curves and Convex Sequences
II. Numerical Series, Summation
4. Series with Monotonically Decreasing Terms
5. Linear Methods of Summation
6. Method of Arithmetic Means [or (C, 1)]
7. Abel's Method
III. Inequalities for Numbers, Series and Integrals
8. Numerical Inequalities
9. Holder's Inequality
10. Minkowski's Inequality
11. O- and o-Relationships for Series and Integrals
IV. Theory of Sets and Theory of Functions
12. on the Upper Limit of a Sequence of Sets
13. Convergence in Measure
14. Passage to The Limit Under Lebesgue's Integral Sign
15. Lebesgue Points
16. Riemann-Stieltjes Integral
17. Helly's Two Theorems
18. Fubini's Theorem
V. Functional Analysis
19. Linear Functionals in C
20. Linear Functionals in Lp(p > 1)
21. Convergence in Norm in the Spaces Lp
VI. Theory of Approximation of Functions by Trigonometric Polynomials
22. Elementary Properties of Trigonometric Polynomials
23. Bernstein's Inequality
24. Trigonometric Polynomial of Best Approximation
25. Modulus of Continuity, Modulus of Smoothness, and Integral Modulus of Continuity
Chapter I. Basic Concepts and Theorems in the Theory of Trigonometric Series
1. The Concept of a Trigonometric Series; Conjugate Series
2. The Complex Form of a Trigonometric Series
3. A Brief Historical Synopsis
4. Fourier Formulae
5. The Complex Form of a Fourier Series
6. Problems in the Theory of Fourier Series; Fourier-Lebesgue Series
7. Expansion Into a Trigonometric Series of a Function with Period 2l
8. Fourier Series for Even and Odd Functions
9. Fourier Series with Respect to the Orthogonal System
10. Completeness of an Orthogonal System
11. Completeness of the Trigonometric System in the Space L
12. Uniformly Convergent Fourier Series
13. The Minimum Property of the Partial Sums of a Fourier Series; Bessel's Inequality
14. Convergence of a Fourier Series in the Metric Space L2
15. Concept of the Closure of the System. Relationship Between Closure and Completeness
16. The Riesz-Fischer Theorem
17. The Riesz-Fischer Theorem and Parseval's Equality for a Trigonometric System
18. Parseval's Equality for the Product of Two Functions
19. The Tending to Zero of Fourier Coefficients
20. Fejér's Lemma
21. Estimate of Fourier Coefficients in Terms of the Integral Modulus of Continuity of the Function
22. Fourier Coefficients for Functions of Bounded Variation
23. Formal Operations on Fourier Series
24. Fourier Series for Repeatedly Differentiated Functions
25. on Fourier Coefficients for Analytic Functions
26. The Simplest Cases of Absolute and Uniform Convergence of Fourier Series
27. Weierstrass's Theorem on The Approximation of a Continuous Function by Trigonometric Polynomials
28. The Density of a Class of Trigonometric Polynomials in the Spaces Lp(P ≥ 1)
29. Dirichlet's Kernel and its Conjugate Kernel
30. Sine or Cosine Series with Monotonically Decreasing Coefficients
31. Integral Expressions for the Partial Sums of a Fourier Series and its Conjugate Series
32. Simplification of Expressions for Sn(X) and Sn(X)
33. Riemann's Principle of Localization
34. Steinhaus's Theorem
35. Integral ∞∫0[(sinx)/x] dx. Lebesgue Constants
36. Estimate of the Partial Sums of a Fourier Series of a Bounded Function
37. Criterion of Convergence of a Fourier Series
38. Dini's Test
39. Jordan's Test
40. Integration of Fourier Series
41. Gibbs's Phenomenon
42. Determination of the Magnitude of the Discontinuity of a Function from its Fourier Series
43. Singularities of Fourier Series of Continuous Functions. Fejér Polynomials
44. A Continuous Function with a Fourier Series Which Converges Everywhere But Not Uniformly
45. Continuous Function with a Fourier Series Divergent at One Point (Fejér's Example)
46. Divergence at One Point (Lebesgue's Example)
47. Summation of a Fourier Series by Fejér's Method
48. Corollaries of Fejér's Theorem
49. Fejér-Lebesgue Theorem
50. Estimate of the Partial Sums of a Fourier Series
51. Convergence Factors
52. Comparison of Dirichlet and Fejér Kernels
53. Summation of Fourier Series by the Abel-Poisson Method
54. Poisson Kernel and Poisson Integral
55. Behaviour of the Poisson Integral at Points of Continuity of a Function
56. Behaviour of a Poisson Integral in the General Case
57. The Dirichlet Problem
58. Summation by Poisson's Method of a Differentiated Fourier Series
59. Poisson-Stieltjes Integral
60. Fejér and Poisson Sums for Different Classes of Functions
61. General Trigonometric Series. The Lusin-Denjoy Theorem
62. The Cantor-Lebesgue Theorem
63. an Example of an Everywhere Divergent Series with Coefficients Tending to Zero
64. A Study of the Convergence of One Class of Trigonometric Series
65. Lacunary Sequences and Lacunary Series
66. Smooth Functions
67. The Schwarz Second Derivative
68. Riemann's Method of Summation
69. Application of Riemann's Method of Summation to Fourier Series
70. Cantor's Theorem of Uniqueness
71. Riemann's Principle of Localization for General Trigonometric Series
72. Du Bois-Reymond's Theorem
73. Problems
Chapter II. Fourier Coefficients
1. Introduction
2. The Order of Fourier Coefficients for Functions of Bounded Variation. Criterion for the Continuity of Functions of Bounded Variation
3. Concerning Fourier Coefficients for Functions of the Class Lip α
4. The Relationship Between the Order of Summability of a Function and the Fourier Coefficients
5. The Generalization of Parseval's Equality for the Product of Two Functions
6. The Rate at Which the Fourier Coefficients of Summable Functions Tend to Zero
7. Auxiliary Theorems Concerning The Rademacher System
8. Absence of Criteria Applicable to the Moduli of Coefficients
9. Some Necessity Conditions for Fourier Coefficients
10. Salem's Necessary and Sufficient Conditions
11. The Trigonometric Problem of Moments
12. Coefficients of Trigonometric Series with Non-Negative Partial Sums
13. Transformation of Fourier Series
14. Problems
Chapter III. The Convergence of a Fourier Series at a Point
1. Introduction
2. Comparison of the Dini and Jordan Tests
3. The De La Vallée-Poussin Test and its Comparison with the Dini and Jordan Tests
4. The Young Test
5. The Relationship Between the Young Test and the Dini, Jordan and De La Vallée-Poussin Tests
6. The Lebesgue Test
7. A Comparison of the Lebesgue Test with All the Preceding Tests
8. The Lebesgue-Gergen Test
9. Concerning The Necessity Conditions for Convergence at a Point
10. Sufficiency Convergence Tests at a Point with Additional Restrictions on the Coefficients of the Series
11. A Note Concerning the Uniform Convergence of a Fourier Series in Some Interval
12. Problems
Chapter IV. Fourier Series of Continuous Functions
1. Introduction
2. Sufficiency Conditions for Uniform Convergence, Expressed in Terms of Fourier Coefficients
3. Sufficiency Conditions for Uniform Convergence in Terms of the Best Approximations
4. The Dini-Lipschitz Test 301
5. The Salem Test. Functions of φ-Bounded Variation
6. The Rogosinski Identity
7. A Test of Uniform Convergence, Using the Integrated Series
8. The Generalization of the Dini-Lipschitz Test (in the Integral Form)
9. Uniform Convergence Over the Interval [a, b]
10. The Sâto Test
11. Concerning Uniform Convergence Near Every Point of an Interval
12. Concerning Operations on Functions to Obtain Uniformly Convergent Fourier Series
13. Concerning Uniform Convergence by Rearrangement of the Signs in the Terms of the Series
14. Extremal Properties of Some Trigonometric Polynomials
15. The Choice of Arguments for Given Moduli of The Terms of the Series
16. Concerning Fourier Coefficients of Continuous Functions
17. Concerning the Singularities of Fourier Series of Continuous Functions
18. A Continuous Function with a Fourier Series Non-Uniformly Convergent in Any Interval
19. Concerning a Set of Points of Divergence for a Trigonometric Series
20. A Continuous Function with a Fourier Series Divergent in a Set of The Power of the Continuum
21. Divergence in a Given Denumerable Set
22. Divergence in a Set of The Power of The Continuum for Bounded Partial Sums
23. Divergence for a Series of f2(x)
24. Sub-Sequences of Partial Sums of Fourier Series for Continuous Functions
25. Resolution Into the Sum of Two Series Convergent in Sets of Positive Measure
26. Problems
Chapter V. Convergence and Divergence of a Fourier Series in a Set
1. Introduction
2. The Kolmogorov-Seliverstov and Plessner Theorem
3. A Convergence Test Expressed by the First Differences of the Coefficients
4. Convergence Factors 370
5. Other Forms of the Condition Imposed in the Kolmogorov-Seliverstov and Plessner Theorem
6. Corollaries of Plessner's Theorem
7. Concerning the Equivalence of Some Conditions Expressed in Terms of Integrals and in Terms of Series
8. A Test of Almost Everywhere Convergence for Functions of Lp(1 ≤ P ≤ 2)
9. Expression of the Conditions of Almost Everywhere Convergence in Terms of the Quadratic Moduli of Continuity and the Best Approximations
10. Tests of Almost Everywhere Convergence in an Interval of Length Less than 2π
11. Indices of Convergence
12. The Convex Capacity of Sets
13. A Convergence Test, Using an Integrated Series
14. The Salem Test
15. The Marcinkiewicz Test
16. Convergence Test Expressed by the Logarithmic Measure of the Set
17. Fourier Series, Almost Everywhere Divergent
18. The Impossibility of Strengthening the Marcinkiewicz Test
19. Concerning the Series Conjugate to an Almost Everywhere Divergent Fourier Series
20. A Fourier Series, Divergent at Every Point
21. Concerning the Principle of Localization for Sets
22. Concerning the Convergence of a Fourier Series in a Given Set and its Divergence Outside it
23. The Problem of Convergence and the Principle of Localization for Fourier Series with Rearranged Terms
24. Problems
Chapter VI. "Adjustment" of Functions in a Set of Small Measure
1. Introduction
2. Two Elementary Lemmas
3. Lemma Concerning the Dirichlet Factor
4. "Adjustment" of a Function to Obtain a Uniformly Convergent Fourier Series
5. The Strengthened C-Property
6. Problems Connected with the "Adjustment" of Functions
7. "Adjustment" of a Summable Function Outside a Given Perfect Set
8. Problems
Appendix to Chapter II
1. The Phragmén-Lindelof Principle
2. Modulus of Continuity and Modulus of Smoothness in Lp(P ≥ 1)
3. A Converse of the Holder Inequality
4. The Banach-Steinhaus Theorem
To Chapter IV
5. Categories of Sets
6. Riemann's and Carathéodory's Theorems
7. The Connection Between the Modulus of Continuity and the Best Approximation of a Function
To Chapter V
8. μ-Measures and Integrals
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224190