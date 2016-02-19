A Time to Train - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212807, 9781483226231

A Time to Train

1st Edition

An Account of experience gained by RTB, at Its Spencer Works

Authors: O. W. Reynolds John Baker
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483226231
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 260
Description

A Time to Train: An Account of Experience Gained by RTB, at its Spencer Works describes the training of those to be employed in steelworks. This book describes the training given before full production began.

Organized into three parts encompassing 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the technical description of the plant. This text then examines the methods and describes the purpose of industrial training. Other chapters consider the differences between mechanical engineering training and electrical engineering training. This book discusses as well the managerial control systems operating at Spencer Works, including the control of costs, production, manning, maintenance, and quality. The final chapter provides an evaluation of the training carried out at Spencer Works and explains the difficulty of forecasting accurately what the major training problems are likely to be in a project of considerable size.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in steelmaking.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgements

Part I

1 The Background

2 Devising the Training Plan

The Early Papers

Discussion of the Training

Plans on Site

3 The Organization of the Spencer Works Education Department

Part II The Plan in Operation

4 The Preparation of the Management Team

The Task, the Intention and the Resources

Senior Managers' Conference, September 1960

The December 1960 Conference

Principles and Practices Courses

The Vertical Courses

5 The Training of Foremen

Introduction

The Number to be Trained

Selection

Aims

The Training Methods Used

Conclusion

6 The Coke Ovens—A Departmental Study in Training

Introduction

Selection and Recruitment of the First Foremen and Superintendents

Aims for the Training of Foremen and Superintendents

Achieving the Aims

The Training of Operatives

The Preparation of the Operative Training

Programme

7 The Training Centre

The Engineering Training Centre

The Training Laboratory

General Conclusions

8 Electrical Engineering Training

The Range of Electrical Equipment

The Training Programme

9 Mechanical Engineering Training

10 Office Training

Office Training in the Longer Term

Office Staff Apprenticeship Scheme

Training of Women in Offices

Primary Recording and Control of Costs Variances

11 Automation

Education and Training for Automation

12 Trade Union Training

13 Instructional Techniques Courses

The Purpose of the Instructional Techniques Courses

The Pattern of the Courses

Conclusion

14 Lessons Learned

Appendices

Appendix 1 Proposals for the Spencer Works Training Centre

Appendix 2 Paper "The Precepts of Control"

Appendix 3 Staff College Foremen's Course Programme

Appendix 4 Coke Ovens Department—Management Training Programme

Appendix 5 Coke Ovens Report Form on Visits

Appendix 6 Example of Glossary of Terms

Appendix 7 Operative Training Programme—Shift Heaters, Coke Ovens

Appendix 8 Training Manual—Specimen Page

Appendix 9 Terms of Reference for Automation and Computers Training Team

About the Author

O. W. Reynolds

John Baker

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

W. A. Davis

