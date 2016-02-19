A Time to Train: An Account of Experience Gained by RTB, at its Spencer Works describes the training of those to be employed in steelworks. This book describes the training given before full production began.

Organized into three parts encompassing 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the technical description of the plant. This text then examines the methods and describes the purpose of industrial training. Other chapters consider the differences between mechanical engineering training and electrical engineering training. This book discusses as well the managerial control systems operating at Spencer Works, including the control of costs, production, manning, maintenance, and quality. The final chapter provides an evaluation of the training carried out at Spencer Works and explains the difficulty of forecasting accurately what the major training problems are likely to be in a project of considerable size.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in steelmaking.