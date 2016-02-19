A Time to Train
1st Edition
An Account of experience gained by RTB, at Its Spencer Works
A Time to Train: An Account of Experience Gained by RTB, at its Spencer Works describes the training of those to be employed in steelworks. This book describes the training given before full production began.
Organized into three parts encompassing 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the technical description of the plant. This text then examines the methods and describes the purpose of industrial training. Other chapters consider the differences between mechanical engineering training and electrical engineering training. This book discusses as well the managerial control systems operating at Spencer Works, including the control of costs, production, manning, maintenance, and quality. The final chapter provides an evaluation of the training carried out at Spencer Works and explains the difficulty of forecasting accurately what the major training problems are likely to be in a project of considerable size.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in steelmaking.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Part I
1 The Background
2 Devising the Training Plan
The Early Papers
Discussion of the Training
Plans on Site
3 The Organization of the Spencer Works Education Department
Part II The Plan in Operation
4 The Preparation of the Management Team
The Task, the Intention and the Resources
Senior Managers' Conference, September 1960
The December 1960 Conference
Principles and Practices Courses
The Vertical Courses
5 The Training of Foremen
Introduction
The Number to be Trained
Selection
Aims
The Training Methods Used
Conclusion
6 The Coke Ovens—A Departmental Study in Training
Introduction
Selection and Recruitment of the First Foremen and Superintendents
Aims for the Training of Foremen and Superintendents
Achieving the Aims
The Training of Operatives
The Preparation of the Operative Training
Programme
7 The Training Centre
The Engineering Training Centre
The Training Laboratory
General Conclusions
8 Electrical Engineering Training
The Range of Electrical Equipment
The Training Programme
9 Mechanical Engineering Training
10 Office Training
Office Training in the Longer Term
Office Staff Apprenticeship Scheme
Training of Women in Offices
Primary Recording and Control of Costs Variances
11 Automation
Education and Training for Automation
12 Trade Union Training
13 Instructional Techniques Courses
The Purpose of the Instructional Techniques Courses
The Pattern of the Courses
Conclusion
14 Lessons Learned
Appendices
Appendix 1 Proposals for the Spencer Works Training Centre
Appendix 2 Paper "The Precepts of Control"
Appendix 3 Staff College Foremen's Course Programme
Appendix 4 Coke Ovens Department—Management Training Programme
Appendix 5 Coke Ovens Report Form on Visits
Appendix 6 Example of Glossary of Terms
Appendix 7 Operative Training Programme—Shift Heaters, Coke Ovens
Appendix 8 Training Manual—Specimen Page
Appendix 9 Terms of Reference for Automation and Computers Training Team
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226231
O. W. Reynolds
John Baker
Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, U.K.
R Brown
G. Chandler
Canberra, Australia