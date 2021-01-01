A Theranostic and Precision Medicine Approach for Female Specific Cancers

Dr. Nagaraju GP is a faculty member in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Nagaraju obtained his MSc and his PhD, both in Biotechnology, from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. Dr. Nagaraju received his DSc from Berhampur University in Berhampur, Odisha, India. Dr. Nagaraju’s research focuses on translational projects related to gastrointestinal malignancies. He has published over 70 research papers in highly reputed International journals and has presented more than 50 abstracts at various national and international conferences. Dr, Nagaraju is author and editor of several published books including 1. Role of Tyrosine Kinases in Gastrointestinal Malignancies, 2. Role of Transcription Factors in Gastrointestinal Malignancies and 3. Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Chemotherapy. He serves as editorial board member of several internationally recognized academic journals. Dr. Nagaraju is an associate member of the Discovery and Developmental Therapeutics research program at Winship Cancer Institute. Dr. Nagaraju has received several international awards including FAACC. He also holds memberships with the Association of Scientists of Indian Origin in America (ASIOA), the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB), The Science Advisory Board, The RNA Society, The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) and the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).