A Theranostic and Precision Medicine Approach for Female Specific Cancers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220092

A Theranostic and Precision Medicine Approach for Female Specific Cancers

1st Edition

Editors: Rama Rao Malla Ganji Purnachandra Nagaraju
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128220092
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

A Theranostic and Precision Medicine Approach for Female Specific Cancers provides information regarding ongoing research and clinical data surrounding female specific cancers (breast, cervical, ovarian and endometrial cancers). The book encompasses detailed descriptions about diagnostics and therapeutic options for easy understanding, focusing on the subject matter with a broader range of treatment options. In addition, it explores new theranostics, i.e., diagnostic, therapeutic and precision medicine strategies currently being developed for FSCs. This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, clinicians, graduate students and other members of biomedical field who need to understand the most recent and promising approaches to manage FSCs.

Key Features

  • Explores new diagnostic biomarkers surrounding the early detection and prognosis of FSCs
  • Examines new genetic and molecularly targeted approaches for the treatment of these aggressive diseases
  • Discusses new theranostic approaches that combine diagnosis and treatment through the use of nanotechnology in FSCs
  • Addresses how these various advances can be integrated into a precision and personalized medicine approach that can eventually enhance patient care

Readership

Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of female specific cancer’s biology
    2. Circulating biomarkers for early diagnosis of FSCs
    3. Epigenetic biomarkers for the detection of FSCs
    4. Chemotherapy resistance mechanisms in FSCs
    5. Gene alterations with chemotherapy in FSCs
    6. Small molecule-targeted therapies for FSCs: success and failures
    7. Immunotherapies for FSCs
    8. Nanotechnology-based therapeutic approaches for FSCs: combining diagnosis and treatment
    9. Towards a personalized medicine approach for the treatment of FSCs

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128220092

About the Editors

Rama Rao Malla

Prof. Rama Rao Malla is a faculty member of Department of Biochemistry and Bioinformatics, Institute of Science, GITAM (Deemed to be University), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. Dr. Malla obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. Dr. Malla did post-doctoral research in University of Illinois, College of Medicine, USA. The research focus of Dr. Malla is to explore tetraspanin CD151 as a therapeutic target and its miR candidates or exosomal CD151 as early diagnostic markers for TNBC. Dr. Malla also focusses on exploring the role of CD151 in tumor microenvironment and drug resistance mechanisms. He has published more than 85 research articles in peer reviewed international journals and presented over 100 abstracts in national and international conferences. Dr. Malla is author and co-author for more than 20 book chapters published by international publishers. He was an editorial board advisor and members for various international journals. He has received one research and one academic excellence award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry and Bioinformatics, Institute of Science, GITAM University, Visakhapatnam, India

Ganji Purnachandra Nagaraju

Dr. Nagaraju GP is a faculty member in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Nagaraju obtained his MSc and his PhD, both in Biotechnology, from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. Dr. Nagaraju received his DSc from Berhampur University in Berhampur, Odisha, India. Dr. Nagaraju’s research focuses on translational projects related to gastrointestinal malignancies. He has published over 70 research papers in highly reputed International journals and has presented more than 50 abstracts at various national and international conferences. Dr, Nagaraju is author and editor of several published books including 1. Role of Tyrosine Kinases in Gastrointestinal Malignancies, 2. Role of Transcription Factors in Gastrointestinal Malignancies and 3. Breaking Tolerance to Pancreatic Cancer Unresponsiveness to Chemotherapy. He serves as editorial board member of several internationally recognized academic journals. Dr. Nagaraju is an associate member of the Discovery and Developmental Therapeutics research program at Winship Cancer Institute. Dr. Nagaraju has received several international awards including FAACC. He also holds memberships with the Association of Scientists of Indian Origin in America (ASIOA), the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB), The Science Advisory Board, The RNA Society, The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) and the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

