A Theory of Sets, Volume 108
2nd Edition
Series Editors: Anthony Morse
eBook ISBN: 9780080874272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 1986
Page Count: 178
Description
This book provides graduate students and professional mathematicians with a formal unified treatment of logic and set theory. The formalization can be used without change to build just about any mathematical structure on some suitable foundation of definitions and axioms. In addition to most of the topics considered standard fare for set theory several special ones are treated. This book will be found useful as a text for a substantial one-semester course in set theory and that the student will find continuing use for the formal and highly flexible language
