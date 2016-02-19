A Theory of Sets - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125079525, 9780080874272

A Theory of Sets, Volume 108

2nd Edition

Series Editors: Anthony Morse
eBook ISBN: 9780080874272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 1986
Page Count: 178
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
121.00
102.85
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides graduate students and professional mathematicians with a formal unified treatment of logic and set theory. The formalization can be used without change to build just about any mathematical structure on some suitable foundation of definitions and axioms. In addition to most of the topics considered standard fare for set theory several special ones are treated. This book will be found useful as a text for a substantial one-semester course in set theory and that the student will find continuing use for the formal and highly flexible language

Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874272

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Anthony Morse Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.