A Theory of Economic Systems
1st Edition
A Theory of Economic Systems is a systematic inquiry into the nature of historical economic systems, their relationships to each other, their peripheral areas, and the ways in which they and their components have evolved over time. Topics covered include modes of production; coordination of resource use; functions of the state in the economy; and the institutions of money and property.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with a brief introduction to the frame of reference; basic definitions of the terms used in economic systems; methodological issues; and the bounds of the inquiry. The next chapters are devoted to modes of production or forms of productive organization. Ten distinct modes of production are identified, with different modes sometimes dominant in different fields of economic activity (agriculture, industry, wholesale trade, urban services, etc.). The way the use of economic resources is coordinated both within and between modes is considered, with particular reference to markets, rationing, and central planning. Subsequent chapters focus on the role of the state and the public economy in economic systems; money and property; the ways in which separate economic systems may be drawn into meaningful multinational gestalts or orders; and problems of system classification. The book concludes by listing eight broad family types of systems into which most, if not all, historically experienced systems may fit.
This monograph should appeal to social scientists in varied fields of specialization such as geography, sociology, economic history, political science, and economics.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Note on Background
A Note on References
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
Methodology
The Scope of the Economic
Services
Transactions
Role of the Noneconomic and Understanding
Primitive and Archaic Systems Excluded
Functions of an Economic System
2. The Mode of Production: Early Forms
Defining the Mode of Production
Village Community Mode
Simple Commodity Producer Mode
Slave Mode
Feudal Mode
Peon Mode
Landlord Mode
3. Modes of Production: Capitalist and Corporate
Capitalist Mode
Ordering Principle: Competition
Mercantile Capitalism
Agrarian Capitalism
Industrial Capitalism: Six Behavioral Laws
The Quasi-Public Corporation Mode: Structure
Character of the Corporate Mode
4. The Mode of Production: Conclusion
The Cooperative Mode
Essential Principles of Cooperation
Retail Marketing Co-Ops
Farm Co-Ops
Public Mode
Staffing of the Public Mode
Technology of the Public Mode
Public Mode: Utilities
Military—Industrial—Science Complex
Hybrid Modes
Economic Systems as Multimodal
5. Coordination of Resource Use within and Between Modes
Introduction
Markets
Price Formation
Rationing
Economic Planning
Socialist Economic Planning
6. Functions of the State in the Economy
Introduction
Regulation of Foreign Trade
Regulation of Domestic Production
Regulated Wages and Working Conditions
Price Control and Rationing
Other Regulatory Functions
Essential Public Works
Theory of Public Works
Income and Wealth Distribution
7. The Institution of Money
Concept of the Institution
Commodity Money and Coinage
Token Money
The Commercial Bank and Its Deposit or Note Money
Central Banks and the Gold Standard
U.S. External Deficit: The Undoing of the Gold Standard
Demonetization of Gold
Relations of Central Banks to Each Other
8. Institution of Property
Introduction
Assets, Tangible and Intangible
Control and Beneficial Use
Inheritance, Partible or Concentrated
Recognition
Protection of Interests
Ordering of Interests
Significance of Property for Economic Systems
9. The Economic System as a Whole
Summary View of an Economic System
How Economic Systems Evolve or Change Over Time
How Economic Systems Are Related to Each Other
Preindustrial Systems
Mercantilist Systems
Modern Systems
Each System Unique
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 27th September 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265896
Manuel Gottlieb
Charles Tilly
University of Michigan, U.S.A.
Edward Shorter
University of Toronto, Canada